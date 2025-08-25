MRNA DOES Cause Cancer & the Nightmare of Agenda 2030

Big news out of Russia - the mRNA poisons do, in fact, cause cancer. A study published in a Russian medical journal shows the jabs have been every bit the disaster we have been sharing here… why are they still on the market? Speaking of the jabs - the UN Agenda 2030 is still being pushed (which of course includes the Bill Gates depopulation vaccine program) but is really not being discussed anymore. The problem is that, whether we talk about it or not, it is continuing to move forward. I want to share a bit about this dystopian nightmare and remind everyone why it is so important. All this and a ton of other news today - don’t miss this show!

On today’s show we focus on three critical topics: the link between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and cancer, the persistent threat of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030, and a lawsuit challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) childhood vaccine schedule.

Let’s start with a study from the Ural State Medical University Department of Biology and Biotechnologies, published in a Russian medical journal, which confirms a correlation between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and a global surge in cancer incidence. This finding aligns with warnings I have issued for years, initially inspired by Dr. Ryan Cole’s 2022 predictions that mRNA vaccines could drive cancer rates due to their prolonged expression of genetic material in the body. A 2006 FDA guidance document on gene therapy clinical trials explicitly acknowledges the risk of “unregulated cell growth and malignant transformation” from prolonged transgene expression, a risk applicable to mRNA vaccines. Despite this knowledge, pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna, with apparent forethought, developed mRNA cancer vaccines shortly after the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out.

The continued presence of these vaccines on the market, despite evidence of harm, points to entrenched corruption. Influential figures, including White House staff and pharmaceutical industry allies, have blocked efforts to remove these products, even as data indicate that vaccinated individuals face increased risks of contracting COVID-19 and developing cancer. The failure to investigate or prosecute those responsible for Operation Warp Speed and related policies, which I see as a debacle enabling the 2020 election steal and the Great Reset, underscores a systemic betrayal of public trust.

Next, I address the United Nations’ Agenda 2030, a framework of 17 Sustainable Development Goals that masks a globalist agenda akin to socialism, communism, and fascism. These goals, including no poverty, zero hunger, and climate action, are presented as benevolent but require forceful redistribution of resources, leading to increased control over individuals and societies. The agenda’s push for “stakeholder capitalism” and public-private partnerships, as seen during COVID-19, facilitates censorship and other unconstitutional actions by aligning corporate power with government objectives. The agenda’s emphasis on 15-minute cities and sustainable development, coupled with incidents like the Pacific Palisades fires, suggests a deliberate strategy to devalue property and consolidate control, often with government subsidies enabling developers to exploit distressed communities.

Finally, I discuss a lawsuit against the CDC, accusing it of implementing an unconstitutional 72-dose childhood vaccine schedule without adequate safety testing or congressional oversight, violating the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and constitutional protections. The plaintiffs, including Dr. Paul Thomas, who lost his medical license for questioning vaccine safety, seek to reclassify childhood vaccines to allow easier exemptions and mandate comparative safety studies. I emphasize the legal hurdle of standing, noting that courts have historically shielded the CDC by dismissing similar cases on this basis. However, Dr. Thomas’s concrete injury, loss of his license, presents a strong case for standing, potentially allowing the lawsuit to proceed and challenge the precedent set by Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which I argue has been misconstrued to justify vaccine mandates despite its narrow scope.

The lawsuit invokes the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause, asserting that Dr. Thomas was deprived of his property interest in his license without adequate process. I explore the tension between bodily autonomy, a fundamental right recognized in Cruzan v. Missouri (1990), and the government’s claimed interest in public health. The Jacobson ruling, which permitted limited mandates for smallpox, is ill-suited to COVID-19, a less deadly disease, and I argue that any mandate must be narrowly tailored and not arbitrary. The lawsuit’s success hinges on overcoming judicial reluctance to hold the CDC accountable, a task complicated by pervasive corruption within the legal system.

Please share this show with your friends and family, it is critical that we confront the dangers of mRNA vaccines, globalist agendas like UN Agenda 2030, and unchecked public health policies. The evidence linking mRNA vaccines to cancer, the authoritarian underpinnings of Agenda 2030, and the legal fight against the CDC’s vaccine schedule demand public awareness and action.

UN Agenda 2030: Utopia or Digital Prison? The 2030 consists of 17 sustainability goals. So that means that elected and some not so elected politicians came together and agreed that if only every government in the world would adhere to these 2030 aims, some might say instructions, we could eradicate poverty, improve health and education, reduce inequality, tackle climate change, and so on. You might recognize the branding. It is everywhere, although you probably almost never consciously noticed it. It was included in the Euros football. It appeared at the Olympics. It is in every corporate handbook and on every website. Open your new mobile phone and there it is in the apps, even though you didn't ask for it. But of course, who wouldn't want to achieve these noble aims of eradicating poverty and so on? It all sounds so lovely and benign. But it is not possible to achieve these utopian ideals without a deliberate, perhaps forceful, redistribution of food, goods, property and rights. Just like good old fashioned communism, the ambition for equal outcome for everyone always results in, the very rich getting supremely richer, the very poor perhaps being lifted up a little, but the billions in the middle getting colder, poorer, hungrier and enslaved within their digital prison.

