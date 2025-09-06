Who Is Undermining Trump?

On today’s show I address two pressing concerns: the inexplicable decision by President Donald Trump to host a White House dinner for tech moguls, including Bill Gates, on the same day that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before the Senate Finance Committee, and the misguided focus on gun control as a response to mass shootings, which ignores the role of psychotropic medications. These topics, while distinct, reflect a broader pattern of strategic missteps that undermine the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) and "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movements, raising questions about the influence of globalist operatives within the administration.

So let’s dive first into the White House dinner, which included tech executives such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Sam Altman, but notably excluded Elon Musk, a former Trump ally. This event, reported by CBS News, coincided with Kennedy’s contentious Senate testimony, where he faced bipartisan criticism over his vaccine policies and leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services. Gates, a figure long associated with controversial global health initiatives, used the occasion to discuss advancements in vaccine technology, praising Trump’s Operation Warp Speed while Kennedy was grilled for his vaccine skepticism. The timing of this dinner, as noted in my opening remarks, appears tone-deaf at best and intentional at worst. Why would the administration elevate Gates, a man criticized for his role in vaccine promotion and accused of unethical practices in regions like India and Africa, while Kennedy, a key Trump appointee, defends his efforts to reform public health policy? This suggests a deliberate attempt to sow division within the MAHA and MAGA coalitions, ensuring that globalist interests maintain a foothold in the administration.

Gates has been accused of spreading misinformation about vaccines and profiting from global health initiatives, as highlighted by Kennedy himself in prior statements. Yet, Gates secures an audience with Trump, while advocates like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Ryan Cole, who have challenged the safety of mRNA vaccines, struggle to gain any access to the administration. This disparity raises a critical question: Are there operatives within Trump’s inner circle intentionally undermining his agenda by facilitating access for globalist figures like Gates? The Wall Street Journal reported on September 4, 2025, that Kennedy accused former CDC Director Susan Monarez of lying about her dismissal, which she linked to pressure to compromise scientific integrity. This turmoil at the CDC, coupled with the White House’s decision to host Gates, suggests a coordinated effort to destroy the administration’s commitment to evidence-based health policy reform. These actions are not mere oversights but calculated moves to maintain the influence of pharmaceutical and globalist interests, intentionally preventing Trump’s health agenda.

Turning to the second issue, we get into the persistent narrative surrounding gun control in the context of mass shootings, particularly those involving individuals with mental health challenges. The focus on restricting firearms, especially from specific groups like those identifying as transgender, misses the root cause of these tragedies. While acknowledging that not all mass shooters are transgender, I hypothesize that a common thread among many perpetrators is the use of psychotropic medications, which have been linked to increased aggression and suicidal ideation. A 2018 study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry found that certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can elevate risks of violent behavior in a small subset of patients. Instead of targeting guns, I propose scrutinizing the pharmaceutical industry’s role in prescribing these drugs, which may contribute to the mental health crisis driving such incidents. The National Institute of Mental Health notes that psychotropic medication use has risen significantly in recent decades, correlating with an uptick in mass shootings. By redirecting policy efforts toward regulating these medications rather than infringing on Second Amendment rights, the administration could address a critical public safety issue without undermining constitutional protections.

The decision to host Bill Gates on the same day as Kennedy’s testimony, coupled with the misguided push for gun control over pharmaceutical reform, clearly tells us that there are snakes around Trump. As an attorney, I urge listeners to question who is advising the president and why these decisions persist. The evidence points to a deliberate effort to maintain globalist influence and distract from critical health and safety reforms. We must demand transparency and accountability to ensure that the administration prioritizes the American people over entrenched interests.

Are ‘Snakes’ Deliberately Sabotaging Trump? I pose that there are snakes in the grass and that there are people who are intentionally trying to divide and undermine MAHA and MAGA, people who don't want to see us be as effective as we could be, people who want to see MAGA and MAGA fail. And so they keep doing just enough to keep us divided, just enough to ensure that the rhinos who represent pharma continue to get their position, just enough to make sure that we can't totally write off these leftist RINO’s and throw them out the door. Because if we do, what happens to Trump? What happens to the administration? We're giving just enough power to the people, the globalists, the elitists, the people on the other side, that we can't fully move ahead with the Trump agenda. What if that's the job of some of these people around Trump? What if there are people who are specifically around him to undermine him, to ensure that he doesn't get, why is it that Bill Gates can get an audience? Bill “Manboobs” Gates, the guy who got threw out to India, threw out to Africa, threw out all over the place, for some of the most horrific crimes against humanity that I've ever seen. Why is it that he can get in and sit with Trump anytime, but we can't get guys like McCullough, Ryan Cole, myself, or others to get an audience to explain to Trump the truth about Operation Warp Speed, the truth about mRNA? Why can't we get the truth in front of the president, but crooked lying scumbags can sit with him anytime they want? We can have a tone deaf dinner like this. I pose that it's intentional.

