Law, Order, and Immigration With Sheriff Mack

Today we are joined by the one and only Sheriff Mack. The good Sheriff and I are going to talk all things immigration and also the Fed takeover of the police in DC. Hint: both the Sheriff and I like Trump's push to clean up DC. Meanwhile the President is also meeting with Zelensky today (and the European leaders that keep pushing for war) and we will dig into that as time allows. Finally, if we get to it, I want to get into the UN Agenda 2030 plan... it's not good. Don't miss it.

On today’s show I’m joined by Sheriff Richard Mack, we discuss the constitutional implications of federal actions in Washington, D.C., the crisis of illegal immigration, and the broader threat of globalist agendas. The European Union’s (EU) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House, which is just an effort to continue conflict. The EU, mired in Agenda 2030 policies and uncontrolled immigration, has lost all credibility, as shown from the reports of unchecked crime in the United Kingdom, where native citizens face prosecution for speaking out against violence, per accounts from Dr. Malik and other sources.

President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., to address rampant crime, a move supported by the D.C. police union, as reported by local law enforcement statements. Sheriff Mack, a constitutional scholar and victor in a landmark Tenth Amendment case against the Clinton administration (Printz v. United States, 521 U.S. 898, 1997), affirms the legality of this action under Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 of the U.S. Constitution, which grants Congress exclusive legislative authority over a district not exceeding ten miles square. This provision, coupled with the D.C. Home Rule Act (Pub. L. 93-198, 1973), allows the president to intervene when local authorities fail to maintain order, as evidenced by D.C.’s history as a high-crime area, with murder rates among the highest in the nation. Sheriff Mack shares his firsthand experiences in D.C.’s Precinct 7 in 1991, where he witnessed relentless criminal activity, underscores the necessity of such measures.

We also address Trump’s actions in Los Angeles, where National Guard deployment was limited to protecting federal interests, such as forts and arsenals, as authorized by the same constitutional clause. Crucially, Trump avoided granting police powers to the military, adhering to the Posse Comitatus Act (18 U.S.C. § 1385), which prohibits federal troops from engaging in domestic law enforcement absent explicit congressional approval. This careful threading of the constitutional needle has yielded results, with reports from commentators like Nick Sorter indicating a significant reduction in D.C. crime.

We also dive into the crisis of illegal immigration, a pressing law enforcement issue. Sheriff Mack, drawing from his experience in Arizona, highlights the catastrophic consequences of the Biden administration’s policies, which facilitated the entry of criminals, including terrorists and cartel members. The administration’s actions, including funding transportation for illegal immigrants, enabled human trafficking, with estimates of 350,000 to 400,000 children sold into sex slavery. Sheriff Mack calls for criminal investigations into figures like Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland, arguing their policies constitute a betrayal of public trust. I couldn’t agree more, law enforcement must remain apolitical, enforcing laws as written, which are unambiguous in criminal statutes to avoid constitutional invalidation, as established in cases like United States v. Davis (588 U.S. 445, 2019).

The politicization of law enforcement and the judiciary, lamenting the influence of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that prioritize demographics over merit. Sheriff Mack recounts his commitment to hiring based on qualifications, noting the dangers of placing underqualified individuals, particularly women, in roles like male prison corrections, where documented cases of inappropriate relationships and escapes have occurred, as reported in correctional oversight studies.

There’s systemic corruption everywhere, urging prosecutions of career politicians and the defunding of organizations like Planned Parenthood, which receives $800 million annually in taxpayer funds without providing governmental services. The failure of Congress to act, despite Republican control, reflects a broader stagnation, frustrating the mandate of the 2024 election. Sheriff Mack advocates abolishing the IRS and Federal Reserve and withdrawing from the United Nations, aligning with constitutional principles of limited government.

It’s critical that we fight to restore constitutional governance and law enforcement integrity. Together, we must stand against tyranny and ensure our nation is restored to being a beacon of liberty and justice.

Winning Against the Federal Government I did win a lawsuit against the federal government, the Clinton administration, on the issue of staying in your right lane, staying where you belong. You can't commandeer sheriffs for federal bidding, local autonomy, states' rights, state sovereignty. I'm an expert on all of that. I learned so much since I sued the federal government and won on the 10th Amendment, the most powerful 10th Amendment decision in the history of our country. So, yes, I would have expected myself to be in line with local autonomy and local authorities. However, I'm also a constitutionalist. In Article 1, Section 8, paragraph 17, if I could read this, and so we find out directly from the founding fathers of our country and the Constitution, the law, the supreme law of the land. This is the enumerated powers in Article I, Section 8 that the United States government has. Quote, “to exercise exclusive legislation, exclusive legislation in all cases whatsoever.” That's all of them. That's 100%. “Over such district, and this is key also, over such district not exceeding 10 miles square, by session of particular states,” in other words, the states had to cede over land and the federal government had to pay for it, “Seed over land,” but again, it had to be very small, 10 miles square.

