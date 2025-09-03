Is Trump Finally Waking Up On the mRNA COVID Jabs?

On today’s show we focused on the critical issue of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which I have said from the beginning have caused unprecedented harm, surpassing the casualties of most wars and Trump’s recent statements suggesting he may be recognizing the dangers of these gene therapy bioweapons. This catastrophe, I argue, is not merely unacceptable but horrific, and demands accountability and justice.

I’m cautiously optimistic that Trump is beginning to see through the deception orchestrated by pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer, who provided him with fraudulent data. This manipulation, was enabled by influential figures within his circle, including his chief of staff with ties to Big Pharma. There was no grand "5D chess" plan behind the vaccine rollout; rather, Trump was misled, as evidenced by his own statements on Truth Social, where he questions why Pfizer’s purportedly "extraordinary" data was not shared publicly. I reject the notion of a deliberate plan, if Trump knowingly allowed millions to die, he would be complicit in an evil act, which I do not believe aligns with his character as a leader striving to Make America Great Again.

Drawing from my 193-page evidentiary document that I sent to numerous elected officials, I highlight data from 2021 showing over 50,000 deaths within 14 days of vaccination, according to Medicare records. This document, accessible on TomRenz.com, details adverse events like myocarditis, strokes, and autoimmune diseases, known risks outlined in a 2006 FDA guidance on gene therapy drugs and a 2020 VRBPAC presentation. The absence of long-term safety data and the known dangers of mRNA technology expose the fraud of the vaccine narrative.

I also get into the counterargument that Trump must have known the truth, given the information available. The scale of the deception, backed by a $15 to $30 trillion global enterprise, overwhelmed even a leader as discerning as Trump. Thankfully with involvement of figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. we have some hope that credible data is now reaching him. However, I’m concerned about conflicts of interest, particularly with Pam Bondi’s past representation of Pfizer, which necessitates independent counsel to pursue justice against pharmaceutical companies.

Stay engaged and support the fight against tyranny, with hope pinned on Trump’s awakening to the vaccine truth and the broader battle for justice.

Is Trump Being Manipulated? A Deep Dive He should have this, should have that. Listen, I don't agree with anybody on that. I don't. To be real honest with you guys, I think that what you've got to understand is that Trump is running the biggest organization on the planet, the United States of America. He has a lot of people who are spending a lot of money and a lot of time trying to control what he knows and what he hears. It takes time to get the truth. We can't afford to pay lobbying money to get the right people in Trump's ear. But guess what? Pfizer can. And as he said, the data Pfizer showed him. Well, I mean, Pfizer has been shown to be one of the biggest liars on the planet. If that's the data he's relying on, well, I mean, I got a bridge to sell him. But, you know, he seems to be moving in the right direction. So there's a lot of hope there. And we're going to talk about that. That's going to be the big thrust of the show today where I hit some of that stuff. Remind you of some things that you may have forgotten about. I got some really interesting stuff. Lots of other things. Trump was just online talking about moving Space Force to Alabama. That's good. I mean, one thing that I saw in his press conference, Trump actually said that they were looking at Colorado, but they ruled it out because Colorado insists on all mail-in voting. And good for Trump for calling out Colorado and ha-ha to Colorado for losing on that. I'm thrilled to death that Colorado was shot down on this because of their mail-in voting ballot fraud schemes. Colorado is a beautiful state with wonderful people that has been taken over by some of the worst leftists on the planet.

