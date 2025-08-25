Trump v. Leftist Crime, Homelessness, & Poverty

Trump is working around the clock to restore law and order and a lot of focus is on the mess our cities have become. We are going to talk about that today as well as the APA pushing the mRNA poisons on kids, the East Palestine cover up, and the secret trick the big companies are using to avoid hiring Americans. Jam packed show today you won’t want to miss.

Today’s show I kicked off by addressing the crisis in our cities, which have suffered immensely under policies implemented during the Biden administration. The combination of Soros-funded district attorneys, defund-the-police movements, lax crime enforcement, and permissive attitudes toward illegal immigration has created a toxic environment in urban areas. Crime rates have surged, homelessness has spiked, and public safety has eroded, hollowing out once-vibrant downtowns. For instance, in Dallas, auto thefts occur at a rate of approximately 30 per month downtown, compared to just one per month in nearby Fort Worth, a 45-minute drive away. This stark contrast shows the impact of local policy failures.

My guest today, Monty Bennett, a Dallas-based businessman in the hotel industry and a passionate advocate for urban reform helps us dive deeper into this topic. Bennett highlighted how permissive policies on crime and homelessness have driven businesses away from downtown Dallas, where office rents are a mere $15 per square foot compared to $60 in nearby Uptown, a third of a mile away. He shared with us the example of Bank of America relocating from downtown to Uptown due to employee safety concerns, a move that tripled their rent costs. Bennett’s firsthand account aligns with broader trends: cities like Portland and Minneapolis have seen their downtowns decimated by riots, lax policing, and post-COVID recovery challenges, with his Embassy Suites in Portland and a former Minneapolis hotel property suffering significant financial losses.

He also discussed his efforts to combat these issues, including launching The Dallas Express, a nonprofit newspaper with 270,000 daily newsletter subscribers, far outpacing the declining Dallas Morning News (60,000 subscribers). His publication has broken significant stories, such as Congresswoman Kay Granger’s unreported nursing home stay. Additionally, he supported a proposition to raise Dallas police salaries to match the top five departments in North Texas, a law the city has failed to implement, prompting potential litigation. He pointed to the Cloward-Piven theory, suggesting that some actors may intentionally exacerbate crime and immigration issues to destabilize cities and push for centralized control, a concept supported by the consistent funding of leftist policies by billionaire influencers. We also touched on the influence of chambers of commerce, which have increasingly adopted leftist agendas. Bennett noted that large corporations like AT&T and Southwest Airlines send far-left government affairs representatives to dominate these organizations, shaping policies that prioritize corporate interests over public safety. This mirrors national trends where business groups pressure local governments to avoid conservative reforms, perpetuating urban decay.

We also discuss how Israel has initiated a multi-phase military operation in Gaza City in response to Hamas attacks, though the truth like always, is hard to find. While Israel has a right to self-defense, my concerns lie in the civilian casualties, particularly children, and the broader corruption within global governments, including Israel’s. Similarly, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, fueled by Putin’s persistent bombing, remains an absolute disaster. I’ve previously documented U.S.-funded bioweapons labs in Ukraine, listed on the U.S. Embassy website, which proves the narrative of Ukraine as a “good guy,” to be not the case. Despite reported progress in Trump-led negotiations, there looks to be no end in sight.

Closer to home, we discuss the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for pushing COVID-19 vaccines on infants aged 6 to 23 months, despite zero evidence of mortality risk from COVID in healthy children and significant risks of vaccine-related complications like myocarditis and turbo cancer. The AAP’s disregard for natural immunity and CDC guidelines reveals a profit-driven agenda tied to pharmaceutical interests, a clear breach of public trust. Here’s my warning to all parents, avoid AAP-affiliated pediatricians and protect your children. If your pediatrician is spewing this AAP nonsense, fire them.

We also discussed the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, a chemical disaster covered up by Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio EPA. Environmental scientist Scott Smith’s tests revealed dangerously high dioxin levels, contradicting the EPA’s claims of safety. Rather than investigate, the EPA surveilled Smith, tracked his movements, and shared his personal information, including photos of his dog, among 50+ employees. This aligns with reports of manipulated soil data by Norfolk Southern and the EPA, shielding corporate liability at the expense of public health. Rumors of intentional derailment and political profiteering persist, though hard evidence remains elusive, just more conspiracy theory… or something like that.

Finally, we touched on corporate abuse of the H-1B visa program under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Companies like Meta and Stripe evade requirements to prioritize American workers by posting jobs in obscure locations, canceling them when Americans apply, and re-listing under different titles. This deliberate circumvention undermines U.S. workers and demands DOJ enforcement, again, I say this almost daily, where is Pam Bondi?

Visit DallasExpress.org to subscribe and AshfordInc.com to support Monty Bennett. Our fight against tyranny continues, and your support at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw and TomRenz.com is vital. As always, we’re putting an axe in the skull of tyranny, and we’ll be back Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. Eastern. Stay engaged, and let’s keep fighting for truth and justice.

Cover-Up Allegations & Disaster Fallout It's troubling because this is a matter of transparency and truth and protecting public health. What the EPA seems to have done here in East Palestine is they were more interested in controlling the narrative and controlling what was going out from the community and back to the community. They were definitely controlling the narrative of nothing to see here, no long-term health impact. Now, why is that, folks? Why is that? Well, remember, The railroads are very close with a lot of elected officials. Right. And this was a cover up. This was a cover up. You know, Norfolk Southern would have been, I mean, sued into oblivion for this and probably should have been. I mean, there's all sorts of things going on here. But the long-term damage, I mean, East Palestine is done. I mean, I don't know if that place will ever be safe again. But I assure you, if one of my kids said, hey, let's move to East Palestine, no way, ever, ever. That area is an environmental disaster for God knows how long. But they covered it all up. Why? Because they didn't want the liability. Yeah. This was all about a liability cover. It was all a shield. They wanted to keep these guys safe. I mean, this is absurd, folks. And again, the Ohio EPA under Republican Governor Mike DeWine was involved in all this, 100%.

