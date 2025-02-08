DOGE, Tariffs & What They Couldn't Talk About In The RFK Hearings

I love what DOGE is doing but am going to do something very unpopular and ask whether they have the right to do it. The only concern I have is whether or not the precedent being set is going to come back to bite us... remember, Trump will not be here forever and what if the next administration brings in an outside group composed of Soros and Bill Gates rather than Elon Musk? I'm getting a boot out of the tariff stuff - hearing Canada and Mexico threaten us is absurd. Both make way more money off of us than we do on them so we're in a good spot for that war. Finally - the RFK hearings were crazy but the most noteworthy parts were what was not discussed... thinking that was for a reason.

Support us by supporting our sponsors at TomRenz.com/Affiliates

Concerns Over Lab-grown Meat and Genetic Modification If you're creating meat in a vat, you're kind of controlling the genetic material in it, right? One would think that it wouldn't be all that hard to add a gene therapy, mRNA, DNA-type chemical in there and just say it's part of the vat, right? I mean, just part of what goes in there, right? So who's controlling that and who's overseeing that? Do you think the USDA is doing a good job? Bobby ain't in there yet, folks. I'll tell you one thing. I ain't eating any lab-grown meat until I got some assurance that, you know, what's going on? I ain't eating it ever. I'll be honest.

Donate to Renz Ethical Lawfare

🌿Proudly Partnering with Global Healing

At TomRenz.com, we're honored to partner with Global Healing-a company dedicated to natural health and healing. Their high-quality products played a crucial role in supporting Tom's wife's journey as she fought cancer.

From their Liver Cleanse Program to their commitment to pure, organic ingredients, Global Healing provides resources that empower individuals to take control of their health.

We believe in sharing the tools and solutions that truly make a difference. Check out Global Healing at 🌿💚 https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/Renz and see how their products can support your journey to wellness.

Together, we're making healing possible.

Global Healing Center

Please consider subscribing here to support our work or by donating at www.givesendgo.com. Also please consider shopping with our affiliates at www.TomRenz.com (go to the affiliate page). Lastly please check out Cardio Miracle @ https://tomrenz.cardiomiraclehealth.com

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare