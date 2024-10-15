Yesterday news broke that there was an alleged “3rd assassination attempt” that was stopped against President Trump. Today we see articles that “white men” are acting as domestic terrorists in NC by threatening FEMA officials. What’s going on?

This article is a discussion and I want to state clearly that I cannot prove guilt or innocence at this point. Nor do I know all the details of either case. That said, I have questions. Why is there such a push to report stories when only a sliver of information is actually known. Why are so are there no arrests or allegation against Venezuelan gang members but major headlines about “white males” that are likely Trump supporters being arrested everywhere. No - this article is not meant to be proof, but rather, a series of questions being asked as a cautionary tale… we all need to oppose the communist takeover of our nation that Kamala Harris represents but we must do it peacefully and lawfully.

Yesterday, the media exploded with stories of Vem Miller being arrested with the sheriff behind the arrest claiming that Vem was going to try to be the third person to make an assassination attempt against President Trump. I know Vem Miller and am also a die-hard Trump supporter (as you likely know) and this simply did not make sense. Vem knows and works with a TON of other people working hard to ensure Trump is reelected. He works with Mindy Robinson and runs the America Happens Network, he travels around the country investigating corruption and the deep state, and he is doing everything possible to ensure President Trump leads us into a strong future. In short this is NOT a person that any threat or payoff could convince to do something so insane.

Further there were a TON of things that just did not add up about the Sheriff’s story. Here are a few points:

If this was really an assa$$ination attempt why did it take so long for the story to come out? If the evidence was conclusive why wait - certainly the Sheriff doesn’t seem to be media shy. Vem was only charged with gun charges (it’s CA so everything is a gun charge). Where are the other charges related to the “evidence” the Sheriff claims to have? Driving with an invalid license? Fake plates (Vem denied this)? Fake passports? Etc. There were tons of other charges that could have been filed if there was evidence and if this was an what they claimed it was do you really think they would hold back on a guy they are claiming to be a “right wing” zealot? What about the feds? Does ANYONE actually believe the Biden/Harris regime would have hesitated to file charges against a right-wing Trump guy for something like this if they had any opportunity at all to do so? Vem Miller is the guy behind the America Happens Network. He has an incredibly extensive track record of being a Trump supporter. This entire incident is as hard to imagine as if someone claimed that Whoopi Goldberg was accused of attempting the same thing against Kamala Harris. While Sheriff Bianco is claiming to be a Trump supporter it is not at all clear what he stands for. He was apparently okay with BLM chaos:

Ultimately I simply do not at all believe this story it real.

Fast forward all the way to today. Today we are seeing stories about “white males” with “assault rifles” threatening the good hardworking people from FEMA that are doing so much to help the people hurt by Hurricane Helene (yes I’m being extremely sarcastic). Breaking today out of NC is this story:

The story contains absolutely no details regarding the nature of the comments and ignores the numerous reports of frustration about FEMA personnel doing nothing or (in some reports) hindering rescue efforts. In fact that story goes on to state that the work being halted is nothing more than inspections. This begs the question: is FEMA actually doing anything at all anywhere in the hurricane affected area? From what I’ve heard from talking to numerous people on the ground the resounding answer is no and many are reporting that FEMA is intentionally hindering the recovery effort.

Again, these are reports - not proof - but if this is at all true, is it any wonder why residents would be frustrated? On a seemingly unrelated note, why was this article so specific about this being a “white male” carrying an “assault weapon?”

More importantly I think we need to look at the two incidents together. Let me ask the question no one wants to ask: is there an effort on the part of the bad guys to stoke or fake an event that would result in the public lashing out in a lawless way? An event that could impact the election?

I do not have the answer to this but I think the question is relevant and important. Please let me finish with this: We MUST do everything we can to oppose Harris and the enemies of America that are trying to destroy our children’s future and the Constitution but we MUST manifest this opposition legally and civilly. Stand and stand strong but stand in the light of truth. Do not let yourself be baited. I pray for our country.

