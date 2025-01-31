RFK needs your help and public health needs RFK’s help. Faith in anything related to public health is rightly at an all-time low and despite the incredible mandate that the election provided to MAHA, most Democrats and a handful of RINOs are dead set against the transparency Bobby has promised to provide. This is a man who has vaxxed his kids and promised not to ban anything. He’s not a radical. He’s promoting overall health and very sensible policies. He’s a lawyer and simply want’s people to have the evidence necessary to make good decisions. So why is a call for transparency such a threat? After all, who hides things unless there is something to hide?

The answer is honestly similar across the board - money or political realities. Big pharma largely owns Congress (both parties) but the political reality of Trump embracing MAHA forces the hands of many. Despite this, there are a number of absolute RINOs and big pharma sellouts (I’m looking at you Elizabeth Warren, Lindsey Graham, and Mitch McConnell) but I’m not wasting space on them in this article. Instead, I want to talk about a few people we hope we can help to see truth. According to insiders there are four Senators that are going to be key to his confirmation that we need to persuade to back Bobby and they are:

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) - (202) 224-6665

Susan Collins (R-ME) - (202) 224-2523

Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) - (202) 224-2921

Bill Cassidy (R-LA) - (202) 224-5824

It is imperative that they hear from us but that we do so politely and with the intent of convincing them that supporting Bobby is right for their constituents (and political future). Please remember that even if Bobby is confirmed he will need to work with these people and it would be counterproductive to be rude or discourteous to their staff (you won’t actually get to talk to them).

As I noted above, you may be asking yourself why is this even an issue? After all Donald Trump and MAGA won with a historic mandate and MAHA was a substantial reason for that victory. Trump picked and supports Bobby and Trump has a majority in the Senate. Plus Bobby is a former Democrat from a long line of Democratic royalty so this seems like it should be a no-brainer right? Wrong.

Why? Well politics would say Bobby’s a shoe-in so let’s look at the money. One of Bobby’s harshest critics during the hearings has been Bernie Sanders… you know the guy that says he’s for the working man. Well it turns out that Bernie was the top recipient of big pharma money in 2020 receiving a whopping $1.5 million just that year. Clearly big pharma is the only man Bernie is working for. Equally clearly, big pharma has deep pockets so how much is that influencing these senators? Well, here’s how much each has made from the healthcare sector (pharma, hospitals, healthcare professionals… all who make money from big pharma):

Susan Collins: $1,245,904 from 2019-2024 (https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/susan-collins/industries?cid=N00000491&cycle=2024&recs=0&type=I);

Lisa Murkowski: $573,377 from 2019-2024 (https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/lisa-murkowski/industries?cid=N00026050&cycle=2024&recs=0&type=I)

Sheldon Whitehouse: $217,203 from 2019-2024 (https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/sheldon-whitehouse/industries?cid=N00027533&cycle=2024&recs=0&type=I)

Bill Cassidy: $2,252,042 from 2019-2024 plus an additional $450,685 from Health Services/HMOs for a whopping total of $2,702,727 (https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/bill-cassidy/industries?cid=N00030245&cycle=2024&recs=0&type=I).

So let’s look at these numbers. Murkowski is from Alaska and the cost to win an election in Alaska is relatively low compared to many other states. This means a little money can buy a lot of influence. Contrast that to Senator Whitehouse, who has received very little (comparatively) from the big pharma complex. Does that explain why he could be open to supporting health - even as a Democrat? Susan Collins is much easier to understand. Maine is not a huge state and she has taken a solid amount of money from pharma-land.

The most egregious pharma money-taker on this list appears to be Senator Cassidy but Cassidy was elected to be an actual Republican (not a RINO). This means that Cassidy is between a rock and a hard place. On one side he has millions of dollars of cash and on the other he has his political future which will be very closely tied to President Trump’s support or lack thereof. Here’s what he said in the hearing:

Senator Bill Cassidy: "I recognize, man, if you come out unequivocally, vaccines are safe, it does not cause autism, that would have an incredible impact." "That's your power. So what's it gonna be? Will it be using the credibility to support? Lots of articles. Or will it be using credibility to undermine?" "And I gotta figure that out for my vote. You have the power to help rebuild, to help public health institutions re earn the trust of the American people. Now let's be political. I'm a Republican. I represent the amazing state of Louisiana." "And as a patriotic American, I want president Trump's policies to succeed in making America and Americans more secure, more prosperous, healthier. But if there's someone that that is not vaccinated because of policies or attitudes you bring to the department, and there's another 18 year old who dies of a vaccine preventable disease, helicoptered away, god forbid dies, it'll be blown up in the press." "The greatest tragedy will be her death, but I can also tell you an associated tragedy, well, that will cost us that will cast a shadow over president Trump's legacy, which I want to be the absolute best legacy it can be. So that's my dilemma, man. And you may be hearing me hearing from me over the weekend." "You may be hearing from me over the weekend. I, once again, thank you for your time, and I yield to my ranking member."

And here’s my response:

So my question for these Senators is this: RFK has openly stated that he is NOT banning any vaccines and that he simply wants transparency in the science. If vaccines are safe and effective why would you oppose that? Transparency will only help to rebuild trust in public health - something that is sorely needed. If you oppose that transparency, why? No one opposes transparency unless they have something to hide.

I’m hoping Senator Cassidy does the right thing along with the rest of these folks. For a long time I’ve fought for transparency while being called a conspiracy theorist for doing so. My response is simple - make the real data and science public, prove I’m crazy, and I’ll go away… no one has taken me up on that offer yet.

