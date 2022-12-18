Is There Hope in Arizona? COVID Accountability Moves Closer
Will There Be Justice in the Lake Case; More Sudden Deaths, More Genejab Revelations, and Mask Mandates Won’t Die
Lake’s lawsuit is continuing and a judge GRANTED three of four Lake requests to review ballots in preparation for trial. This is critical but not necessarily the win it seems. Given the corruption in this election, the small sample size allowed and the fact that the notice requirements for the examination are somewhat unclear means that we have to be co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Renz’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.