Yes - The COVID Vaccines ARE Profoundly Linked to Cancer - Did They Contribute to the Death of Toby Keith?
In honor of Pfizer-man Travis Kelce and the absurd Super Bowl commercial in which Pfizer advertised about curing the cancer they are causing I wanted to share these questions about Toby Keith. There is a lot here but the bottom line is that there are a lot of VERY compelling reasons to ask if the COVID vaccines are causing or exacerbating cancer.
Purchas…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Renz’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.