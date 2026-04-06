With Bondi Gone Blanche Carries On The Epstein Lies, F15 Down & Boy & Girls Are Different

We lost an F15 today and may or may not have found the pilot - prayers for our soldiers in Iran. Transgenderism is trending today because Gavin Newsome and his wife seem to want to blur gender roles for their kids and there are more issues with CA bathrooms. This is absurd and we will evaluate. Meanwhile, it took less than 24 hours for Todd Blanche to start lying about the Epstein files - he needs to go. If you don’t have the courage to stand for kids you are a waste and that is exactly what Blanche is. Big show - don’t miss it!

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