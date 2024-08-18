I hope Donald Trump reads this to the end.

A congressional report released in June of 2024 (see it here) stated that Anthony Fauci’s NIAID approved gain of function research on the monkey pox virus that is apparently spreading now. It also states that the CDC has been lying to congress about this since that time and is refusing to share documents to confirm or deny that such experiments occurred. The experiments included inserting genes from the more transmissible clade II version of monkey pox into the deadlier clade I version. In light of the fact that we now know COVID was created in the WUHAN lab using American funding and support I thought we should look into monkey pox… spoiler alert: it’s not good.

First, understand that monkey pox or mpox is still primarily only transmissible through skin to skin contact or contact with something that was in contact with an open sore (obviously sexual contact counts). I have not been able to find a single case of mpox that has been shown to have spread via the air or without contact. So if you have it stay home and don’t touch people but if you do not have sores or open wounds it really doesn’t matter. Further, there have only been a couple of hundred deaths globally since 2022 so it is frankly meaningless in terms of danger (unless they’ve released the no GoF version). Below is a pic from a WHO epidemiological report.

Any panic is absurd and the only way we would need to worry about mpox is if these guys were successful in their GoF work and it was released. That is the problem. Unfortunately the GoF work on monkey pox qualifies as Gain of Function Research of Concern GoFRoC) and also as Dual Use Research of Concern (DURC). The designation as DURC is important because that actually means that this research would (just like COVID) qualify as bioweapons development unless someone says, “no, we are just doing this to develop a cure.” That’s little consolation in light of the fact that the same was said about COVID.

This certainly appears to be following the COVID handbook. In fact - there is already a push for masks despite there being zero reason. Below you can see the WHO telling us that this disease spreads through physical contact which is true (though the contact actually needs to include an open wound, sore, or other body fluid - clean skin to skin where there is no infection apparent has not been shown to facilitate transmission).

Despite this reality and the fact that there is literally zero scientific backing I can find anywhere, the WHO - IN THE SAME DOCUMENT - goes on to say we should wear masks because it could potentially enter the body via the respiratory tract (again - there is ZERO evidence of this and there are ZERO cases where this has been proven to happen):

This virus does not spread easily and the mask nonsense is even more ridiculous and unfounded than it was with COVID.

All that aside - here’s where things get interesting. In addition to Fauci’s crew approving the GoF work on mpox in 2015 and there being no revocation of that approval until 2023 - HHS claims no work was done on this. Interestingly enough, the 2015 proposal from a scientist named Dr. Moss was using a Clade II strain of mpox known as USA 2003 (clearly that would not be named USA 2003 because we made it in 2003 right? Yes I’m being sarcastic). The cover-up on this type of work is endless but there’s more.

There is a wealth of circumstantial evidence tying key groups into this mpox nightmare. For example, the CIA runs grants from USAID (they also funded the creation of COVID - see my previous work). Isn’t it interesting that we just dumped another $424 million into the DRC including $10 million for mpox and 50,000 vaccines?

You might also find it interesting to know that the CDC has a substantial presence in the DRC with ties to DRC labs.

This does not prove anything but I find it interesting that these guys seem to always be in the right place at the right time.

We also see UNC - the home of Ralph Barric who was involved with the EcoHealth Alliance COVID project and Bill Gates.

I am not suggesting that these reports prove any ties to mpox but only noting because it is interesting that wherever there is a “global health emergency” the same players seem to show up. It is also worth noting that now that the WHO has lied and said that 200 people dying globally in 2 years is a major crisis they will start seeing the US and other countries throwing money at them. This obviously has nothing to do with the decision to call mpox a global health emergency and I’m sure none of that money will filter back to corporate leaders that will then use it to further fund the Harris presidential run.

Speaking of that, in completely unrelated news the US has an election coming up and the WHO is trying to get countries to okay their absurd treaty to throw sovereignty away (a proposal Harris and Biden love). Again - these things clearly have nothing to do with monkey pox. I hope Trump is paying attention. The vax crew hate him whether he knows it or not and his campaign leaders working with people that make money from these plandemics probably ought to give him concern. I guess we will see if I’m right.

