Will the Moderna mRNA Flu Shot Cause Miscarriages? & Royce White's 9 Inch Girl Part

As a cis-gendered white dude I was unaware that trans black women can have 9 inch girl parts. Luckily for me all my misconceptions were cleared up today thanks to Royce White... this chick is awesome!

On a serious note - tonight we are talking about the impact of mRNA on pregnancy. This topic is actually becoming more important with the new approval of the mRNA flu shots. I’m not sure why this administration hates babies but it seems pretty clear they do and you may agree with me after hearing tonight’s show.

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Looking for blood donors who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine?

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