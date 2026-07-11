This week the FDA received a petition for a “food additive. When most people think of food additives they think of things like sugar substitutes or preservatives. It goes without saying that most food additives are unhealthy but, in this case, the FDA is being asked to take it to a whole new level. This week, Sterigenics asked the FDA to allow them to radiate wheat - that’s right, radiation - with 30 kiloGray of radiation. That amount of radiation would kill a human instantly and the FDA is being asked to consider allowing this - and they are asking them to allow it by calling the RADIATION a food additive!!!

Here is the relevant section of the petition:

Under section 409(b)(5) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 348(b)(5)), we are giving notice that we have filed a food additive petition (FAP 6M4844), submitted on behalf of Sterigenics U.S., LLC, by the Burdock Group, P.O. Box 780519, Orlando, FL 32878. The petition proposes that we amend our food additive regulations in § 179.26 (21 CFR 179.26), “Ionizing Radiation for the Treatment of Food,” to provide for the safe use of ionizing radiation for the reduction of pathogens in raw enriched wheat flour, at a level not to exceed 30 kiloGray (kGy).

And here is the full page:

So Sterigenics wants the FDA to approve radiation as a food additive - meaning something you are adding to the food. This is an admission that this company wants to use radiation to change your food. Seriously. The relevant regulation is highlighted below.

It may or may not shock you to know that much of our food - and many of our “vitamins” and “supplements” we take to be “healthy” - are already radiated. Food radiation is used fairly commonly but it is typically on ingredients. The way to know if your food has been irradiated is to look for this symbol on the packaging:

This symbol is helpful but, as noted, our FDA has decided that you do not need to display the label on “whole foods,” only specific ingredients. That means that if you make bread and every single ingredient in the bread was radiated, you do not have to use the Radura symbol on the packaging. Further, while the government claims that this does not change your food in any way, that is an outright lie. In fact, if you read carefully, you can see the government actually admits that you can “detect” which food has been radiated and which hasn’t - which would be hard if the food was actually unaffected by the radiation. Take a look at this screenshot from an article published on the FDA website at https://www.fda.gov/food/irradiation-food-packaging/overview-irradiation-food-and-packaging (the article is: Overview of Irradiation of Food and Packaging. With Permission from ACS: ACS Symposium Series 875. Irradiation of Food and Packaging. 2004, Chapter 1, Pages 1-11.):

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As you can see - foods using radiated ingredients do not need to be labeled and radiated food can be detected. Below you can see that the FDA bases the safety of radiated food on data submitted by the party (company) that wants to radiate the food. Not surprisingly, it is pretty rare that anyone asking to radiated their food submits data showing their radiation on and food is unsafe…

So our food is radiated, not labeled, and the radiated food is detectable. Why? According to the FDA and many other sources, radiated food is changed in a number of ways. The point of the radiation is to kill bacteria and contaminants which means the radiation is making changes to the bacteria cells. This also means that the radiation alters the cells of the food. This is demonstrated by the fact that another reason for the radiation is to extend the shelf life of the product which, in some cases, is accomplished by stopping cellular reproduction in the seeds to prevent sprouting. While a number of other tests can be used to detect radiation exposure, the tests showing that there are chemical changes to the actual food are most concerning.

The food is changed before and after exposure to radiation. This means that you are not eating natural food particles, but rather you are eating the new radiation altered food. So how substantial are the changes in the food? Well, that is frankly unclear but it would make sense that the higher the radiation exposure the greater the change. Afterall, the petition is asking for a higher radiation exposure threshold because it will theoretically preserve the food longer and kill more contaminants.

While there is no real measure available representing the total change to the food we are eating, remember that the request is to raise the exposure limit to 30kGy. The following table is an AI generated summary of what impacts exposure to ionizing radiation would have on your body. Remember, the FDA is being asked to raise the limit to 30kGy which is equal to 30,000 Grays:

So, in summary, 30,000 Grays (30 kGy) would cause instant death many times over in a human. That means that the radiation is going to do a LOT of alterations to your food. Does anyone think that exposing our food to enough radiation to cause “instant cellular/molecular destruction” and instant death in a human is a good idea? Does anyone really want to eat food like that and is it okay that our FDA won’t even make these companies label this radiated food? The war on MAHA continues…

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