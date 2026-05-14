Will JD Vance Arrest All Of Washington DC?

JD Vance has promised prosecutions for all government fraud. While I obviously love the idea - that would mean that he’d likely just have to turn the entirety of Washington DC into a prison camp. I’m not sure how that will work but I’m eager for him to get started and volunteer to help build the prison camp wall! From J6 to COVID to spying on Americans, to corrupt government officials making money off of insider trading it is quite obvious that the people we have sent to represent Americans are really only representing themselves. We are going the wrong direction and DC needs drained entirely.

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