Why MAHA Matters & A Win In The House On Pesticide

I’m coming to you from Park City at the Healthy American Conference, and what I’m seeing right now is a movement at a breaking point. The MAHA coalition that helped win in 2024 is being fractured from the inside by bad policy, bad advice, and what looks like deliberate manipulation, from pesticide policies to foreign conflicts to fake polling being used to sideline the very base that delivered victory. If we do not get back to principle, to health, to truth, and to unity within MAHA, we are headed for disaster politically and culturally, because without that base, the midterms are gone, and with it any chance to fix what is clearly a system working against the American people.

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