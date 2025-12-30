Why Is MAGA Upset? And PLEASE Bring DOGE Back!

Some days I feel like I am living in two different Americas. On one hand, I keep hearing people say “Trust the plan” and “Trump is in control.” On the other hand, we are watching headlines about giving fifteen years of security assurances to Ukraine, which we all know means money flowing overseas and Lindsey Graham smiling ear to ear. While that was being discussed, Zelensky was busy sending drones toward Putin’s residence. Tell me again how this is America First. We are winning in a few areas, sure, but we are also a global punchline in others. That is not MAGA.

And then there is Harmeet Dhillon. She is running damage control like it is her full time job, explaining away inaction at the DOJ by telling everyone the five year statute of limitations will not matter for January 6 because it is an “ongoing conspiracy.” Translation: nothing is being done, but do not worry, there is still time. Just trust the plan. The problem is that a portion of our movement still says that with a straight face. Blind loyalty helps no one. Accountability matters, and so do results.

We need to start demanding more than slogans. America deserves better and so do the people who have sacrificed everything to expose corruption.

