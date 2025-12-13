Why Fight For a Majority in Congress if the GOP Won’t Fight For Us?

What is more important, party or principle? This should be obvious, yet it has become the central fight inside the MAGA movement. Some insist that we must never criticize the GOP because doing so could help Democrats. Others say the GOP has failed so badly that the entire structure should be torn down. My view is simple. I will never choose party over principle. If a party does not reflect my principles, then it is not my party. At the same time, watching the GOP collapse would be a disaster for this country, so we have to tell the truth and demand action even when the truth makes people uncomfortable.

This tension is driving the political chaos we are seeing right now. It is also why millions of Americans feel discouraged and confused about the direction of the Republican Party and about the future of the America First agenda. Today I want to walk through why this moment matters and why honest debate inside our own movement is the only way the country avoids political and cultural catastrophe.

Men's Hormone Support

If you are feeling drained, struggling with focus, or noticing a drop in strength and drive, you are not alone. Modern stress, environmental toxins, and terrible food standards take a real toll on men’s hormonal balance. That is why I am proud to partner with Global Healing, one of the few companies I trust for clean, science-backed natural wellness.

Their Organic Men’s Hormone Support uses a powerful blend of ashwagandha, ginseng, maca, and other carefully selected herbs to help restore balance the natural way. It is formulated to support:

Healthy testosterone levels

Sustained energy and endurance

Clear mental focus and stable mood

Improved vitality and overall performance

This is a product I use personally because it works. If you are ready to feel sharper, stronger, and more energized, this formula is worth your attention.

👉 Order through my link: https://globalhealing.com/pages/tom-renz

A Season of Noise and Silence

We are supposed to be in a joyful time of year. Yet even that has become politicized. When a network host decides Jingle Bells is racist, you know the culture has lost its mind. This absurdity has become a distraction from the real panic happening inside Congress. The beltway media is working overtime to convince the base that the GOP majority is accomplishing important work. Anyone paying attention knows the opposite is true.

The panic is not only on television. It is everywhere. The upcoming midterms are widely expected to be a bloodbath for the party in power, which historically happens even without this level of dysfunction. The GOP has delivered almost nothing that the base demanded. The Democrats are worse, yes, but the GOP is not giving voters any reason to turn out.

Two Camps Emerging in the MAGA World

Online and in conversations across the country, the movement is splitting into two predictable camps.

Camp One: You cannot criticize the GOP at all. If you do, the Democrats will win and destroy the country.

Camp Two: The GOP has become useless, only slows the same policies the Democrats would enact, and deserves to be replaced entirely.

Both groups have legitimate concerns. The Democrats have embraced political extremism and have become an existential threat to national stability. They openly use violent rhetoric. They allow violence against their political opponents. They weaponize federal agencies. They have even sent armed agents with shoot to kill authority into Mar a Lago. That is not normal behavior in a constitutional republic.

But the GOP has failed as well. It has passed none of the meaningful legislation that the MAGA base wants. There have been no election integrity laws. No repeal of Obamacare. No roll back of Green New Deal funding. No substantive cuts to spending. No accountability for the COVID era deception. No action on censorship. No protection for children against medical abuse.

Zero. One word that keeps repeating.

Zero Accountability and Zero Action

If you look across the scandals of the last decade, you will notice a pattern.

Russia hoax arrests: zero.

J6 instigator arrests: zero.

Mar a Lago raid accountability: zero.

Biden auto pen irregularities: zero.

2020 election fraud accountability: zero.

Epstein network prosecutions of clients: zero.

COVID fraud prosecutions: zero.

Benghazi accountability: zero.

The Department of Justice under Republican leadership could have pursued any number of cases supported by ample evidence. Instead, nothing.

This is not because the evidence is lacking. It is because there is no political will.

The base understands this and is angry. People voted for accountability, not for polite caution. They voted for truth, not for excuses. They voted for action, not for theatrical hearings.

Share

A Party Paralyzed by Its Own Leadership

Congress has the power to deliver major policy victories. Yet under Speaker Mike Johnson we have seen none of the priorities the base asked for.

No election security reforms

No budget discipline

No repeal of vaccine immunity

No rollback of Biden era spending expansions

No meaningful foreign policy oversight

No protection of civil liberties

No action against censorship

Yet when Donald Trump praised this performance as fantastic, many of us were stunned. How can zero progress be fantastic? It makes no sense unless the people advising him are steering him away from the priorities that matter most.

Trump is one man. He cannot govern effectively when the people around him are undermining the agenda that got him elected. If he leaves office without restoring the rule of law, he will face relentless political persecution. This is not speculation. It is the clear intention of those who have tried to destroy him since 2015.

The Turnout Crisis No One Wants to Discuss

Political enthusiasm is everything in midterms. Without turnout, nothing else matters. In special elections we have already seen Republican turnout collapse. Miami just elected a Democrat mayor for the first time in three decades with only 13,000 votes. That is not a local anomaly. It is a warning.

People do not turn out for the lesser of two evils. They turn out for hope. They turn out for accountability. They turn out for meaningful change.

Right now the base sees none of those things.

Geoengineering, Transparency, and Government Credibility

A brief word on geoengineering. Even the head of the EPA now acknowledges that solar radiation management and other interventions are real. Yet the disclosures are partial because many of these programs operate under military authority. The public sees strange patterns in the skies. They see contradictory statements from officials. They see past examples of government deception on topics ranging from surveillance to biomedicine.

Once a government loses credibility, it cannot regain it by insisting the public ignore its own eyes. The only path forward is transparency. That is true across every policy area.

Leave a comment

Foreign Policy, Double Standards, and Honest Questions

The discussion around Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu highlights another critical issue. Supporting the Jewish people and the Israeli nation is entirely compatible with questioning the conduct of their political leadership. Nations are not synonymous with their leaders. Asking valid questions about foreign influence operations or intelligence activities is not antisemitic. It is responsible citizenship.

It is also essential to draw clear lines. The Jewish people deserve support and protection. That does not require blind loyalty to any political figure. Strong alliances require honest dialogue, not enforced silence.

Where the Movement Must Go From Here

This moment requires courage. We cannot abandon the GOP because the alternative is national ruin. But we also cannot pretend that the GOP is delivering meaningful results. The only solution is truth.

Tell the truth to our leaders.

Tell the truth to our voters.

Tell the truth even when it is uncomfortable.

Tell the truth especially when it is uncomfortable.

If we support President Trump, then we have a duty to protect him from the people who are undermining him. If we support the America First agenda, we must demand real action, not symbolic gestures. If we want turnout, we must give people a reason to care again.

Honesty is not disloyalty. Honesty is the highest form of loyalty.

A Call to Principle

The path ahead is not easy. I remain confident that the truth can win, but only if we insist on it. We must pray for wisdom, support one another, and speak clearly about what is happening. The movement succeeds when it stands on principle. It fails when it kneels to political convenience.

This is a moment to choose courage. It is a moment to choose truth. Most of all, it is a moment to choose principle over party.

Support My Work

If you want to help keep this fight going, please support my work at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw or by hitting the donate button at TomRenz.com. I cannot do this without you.