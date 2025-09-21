We’ve Lost Another Hero: RIP Boone Cutler - We ALL Must Carry On the Fight

Today, we’re mourning the loss of another American hero, Boone Cutler, a warrior for freedom who fought tyranny behind the scenes with unmatched heart and genius. His passing, from natural causes, hits hard, especially after losing Charlie Kirk. My prayers go out to Boone’s family, General Flynn, and all who knew him. These losses are a gut-punch wake-up call: we’re down two giants, and too many of us are asleep, thinking Trump’s got this. Nope. Freedom demands our fight, not just his. We’ve been battling for five years, COVID lies, J6 setups, stolen elections, and now new mRNA vaccines and AI threats loom. We haven’t won; we’re just starting.

We dove into the Charlie Kirk murder, and the official story stinks. A .30-06 rifle, disassembled and hidden in a backpack? No exit wound? The math ain’t mathing. A viral video breaks it down: the shooter couldn’t have pulled this off with adrenaline pumping and no gloves, and that rifle wouldn’t fit in the bag. The RINO Utah governor’s leaking text messages to sway a jury? That’s not transparency; it’s a cover-up. Data Republican exposed ties to a Salt Lake City trans group with foreign connections, possibly Cuba and beyond. Sounds like terrorism, not a lone nut. Yet Pam Bondi’s DOJ chases small fries while the swamp’s big fish swim free.

Speaking of Bondi, her “hate speech isn’t free speech” nonsense is still burning me up. Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969) and Snyder v. Phelps (2011) are crystal clear: even vile speech, like the KKK’s or Westboro Baptist’s, is protected unless it directly incites imminent violence. Bondi’s either clueless or compromised, neither’s okay for an AG. Her fumble fuels the left’s narrative, like Jimmy Kimmel’s lies about Charlie being a MAGA killer. J.D. Vance clapped back with a hilarious jab, joking Marco Rubio’s replacing Kimmel on ABC. But seriously, we don’t need FCC pressure to silence Kimmel; we need we the people boycotting his garbage.

The ADL’s in hot water after Trump labeled Antifa a terrorist group. Turns out, an ADL coordinator’s tied to the violent American Iron Front, funneling intel to harass conservatives. No one’s above scrutiny, crooks are crooks, period. On COVID, a Henry Ford study shows unvaccinated kids are healthier, and the CDC’s scrambling with weak excuses. Nicolas Hulscher’s McCullough Foundation lists 63 neurological horrors from mRNA jabs, meningitis, herpes, prion disease, you name it. Safe and effective? Hell no!

We ended with a laugh: Brigitte Macron’s suing Candace Owens over claims she’s transgender, promising “scientific evidence” to prove she’s a woman. I’m just glad I’m not the judge seeing those photos!

Let’s honor Boone and Charlie by picking up their mantle and fighting harder than ever! Support Boone’s family here: https://givesendgo.com/boonecutler?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=boonecutler

