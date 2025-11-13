We Already Have Digital ID & Now CBDCs Are Coming to America

Legislation is continuing to advance in the United States that brings us closer to a world where the government and its corporate partners have CBDC level control over our currency. We already have the foundation in place through digital ID. You can see my thread on this topic pinned to my profile on X (https://x.com/RenzTom/status/1979996633199763723?s=20). The Genius Act and several related bills are accelerating us toward a fully centralized digital financial system. It is coming, and we need to be ready. The public is being told these laws are unrelated and harmless, yet together they create a framework that mirrors what a formal CBDC system would require. Today’s show pulled those pieces together.

Digital ID: The Foundation for Everything Else

The Real ID Act of 2005, updated through later rulemaking, created a nationwide system of identification with mandatory security and biometric standards that states must follow to participate in federal identification programs. The Department of Homeland Security describes Real ID compliance as requiring machine readable technology and identity verification mechanisms that enable digital authentication across states.

Add to that the rapid push toward mobile driver’s licenses, a system promoted by standards bodies and adopted by several states, and you begin to see the emergence of a universal digital ID. When private companies like Apple and Google integrate these IDs into their platforms, the line between public and private data sharing becomes thin. That is not speculation. It is how digital credentialing works across sectors, as documented by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

My concern, which I voice regularly, is that this creates a digital environment where you cannot meaningfully participate in modern life without connecting your government verified identity to private systems that track your behavior. Whether the government compels it directly or through corporate pressure, the result is the same.

The Genius Act: Not a CBDC, but a Pathway to One

Advocates for the Genius Act claim it prevents a central bank digital currency by forbidding the Federal Reserve from issuing one. That is true in a narrow sense. However, the Act simultaneously opens the door for private entities to create dollar pegged digital tokens that can include programmable features.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council has already warned that private stablecoins require strong oversight due to the potential for systemic risk and user tracking concerns. My point is simple. If a private company can issue a programmable digital dollar that determines where you can spend it, how long it is valid, or what types of purchases it allows, then functionally it behaves like a CBDC even if it is not issued by the Federal Reserve.

This means control shifts from constitutionally accountable institutions to corporations shielded by regulatory loopholes. During COVID we saw the consequences of public private enforcement when pressured platforms censored speech while government agencies claimed plausible deniability. A similar structure applied to currency presents a serious national threat.

UCC Updates and House Bill 195: The Final Link

Ohio House Bill 195 belongs to a nationwide series of updates to the Uniform Commercial Code. These updates create a new classification called Controllable Electronic Records. That category includes stablecoins, tokenized assets, and various forms of cryptocurrency.

This is not inherently negative. The UCC must evolve to handle modern financial tools. But the way these changes merge digital identity verification, tokenized currency, and settlement systems closes the loop. Once you have a verified digital ID and a programmable form of digital money, and once your state laws recognize those tools as the official mechanism for commerce, you have created a framework that mimics a CBDC. It does not matter if it is the Federal Reserve or a corporation issuing the token. If the behavior is the same, the power is the same.

Why This Matters Right Now

I mentioned Proposition 15 in Texas, a proposed constitutional amendment presented as a parental rights protection measure. As with many recent bills across the country, it deserves a careful reading. Vague statutory language has been used in other states to expand government authority over parental decisions, especially in areas involving medical consent. I will be completing a full legal analysis of this proposal and presenting it in an upcoming show.

The pattern is visible. Bills that appear benign often contain language with the potential to expand government and corporate control. Combined with digital ID requirements and financial tokenization, these developments should concern every citizen who values individual liberty.

America Needs Awareness and Preparedness

The most important message from today’s episode is that we must recognize how these systems work together. No single bill creates a CBDC. Instead, the structure emerges from overlapping laws, regulations, and private sector agreements. This is exactly how pandemic era censorship operated.

If we want to maintain financial freedom, the time to push back is now. Awareness must precede action. Our constitutional rights cannot survive if the government can monitor every transaction, trace every purchase, and influence economic behavior at the individual level. Financial privacy is foundational to liberty, which is why governments throughout history have sought control over currency.

As always, my commitment is to bring you the truth with clarity and courage. We will continue to expose the mechanisms of control that threaten the future of our republic. I will have more detailed analysis in the coming days. Thank you for standing with me in this fight.

Stay vigilant, stay engaged, and stay free.

