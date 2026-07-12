Vaccines - Are They In the Blood & Do They Kill

Does putting a vaccine in your blood effect your blood? Would vaccinating in a way that permanently alters your blood alter your blood? Shockingly, this question is consistently debated despite the fact that the point of getting a vaccine is to “teach” your body to recognize and fight a specific germ/disease/virus. Today Clinton Ohlers from SafeBlood joins us to discuss this. Meanwhile an Idaho mother has been accused of murdering her kids after they had a bad reaction to vaccination. While specifics of the case are not yet publicly available there are critical points around this case we need to discuss. If you care about vaccines don’t miss tonight’s show!

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