USA In The World Cup & The UniParty Lie Continues

Team USA is doing great in the World Cup and there’s a big game going on now against Belgium. I like soccer - it’s not football but it’s a great game.

Meanwhile the show continues in Washington. The two-party charade is in full effect in Maine with Platner being pushed out to make room to keep Collins - the biggest RINO in the Senate. Regardless of what happens the people of Maine and America lose.

The left has totally gone off the deep end but the GOP is only representing the elitists that want to push the great reset at this point. That is demonstrated by the reality that the only things this Congress can get done are related to building out the digital prison and stopping any sort of real reform.

Global Healing

🔗 http://globalhealing.com/tomrenz

Men are often the last ones to prioritize their own health. Between work, family, and daily responsibilities, it’s easy to put yourself at the bottom of the list.

But your health matters. Your energy matters. Your future matters. 💪

Men’s Hormone Support is designed to help support healthy hormone balance, energy, vitality, and overall wellness so you can keep showing up at your best. ⚡️

Strong men take care of their health.

Leave a comment