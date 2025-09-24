Ryan Routh was convicted on a slew of charges: attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime, assaulting a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He’s guilty on all counts and going away for a long time. But nobody’s looking at who might have been backing him. Routh was deeply tied to Ukraine, and you’re telling me he just happened to plan this alone? That’s nearly impossible. I’m not saying Ukraine’s the mastermind, but someone was propping him up, and the Justice Department’s ignoring it. Oh, and Routh’s son, Oren, was just sentenced to seven years for child pornography. Like father, like son, huh? We need to stop whitewashing these cases and get to the root of who’s pulling the strings.

Then there’s the United Nations, or as I call it, the United Nothing. President Trump rolled in, and their escalator stopped dead, nearly causing a scene with the First Lady. His teleprompter crapped out during his speech too. The UN can’t even keep basic equipment running, yet they want us to believe they’re solving world peace? Trump roasted them, noting he ended seven wars without a single call from the UN offering help. Eric Daugherty quoted Trump saying, “All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle... I ended seven wars, dealt with leaders of each country, and never even received a call from the UN offering to help finalizing the deal.”

The UN’s a money-laundering scheme, funneling billions of our tax dollars into nonsense like supporting NGOs that push illegal immigration and undermine American sovereignty. Created post-World War II to prevent global catastrophes, inspired by the Nuremberg trials, it’s now a bureaucratic black hole writing useless “strongly worded letters.” Trump nailed it: they’re incompetent, and we’re wasting money on them.

On to the autism debate. Trump dropped a truth bomb, saying vaccines are linked to autism, backed by experts like Dr. Peter McCullough and RFK Jr. But Big Pharma’s pointing fingers at Tylenol. Are you kidding me? Breanna and I tore this apart. Tylenol’s been over-the-counter since 1959, but autism rates didn’t skyrocket until the mid-1980s, after the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 expanded the vaccine schedule. Autism went from 1 in 10,000 or 20,000, as Trump noted, to 1 in 36 kids, worse for boys. Vaccines are loaded with heavy metals like aluminum and mercury, and Tylenol might make it harder to clear them, acting as a confounding factor, per Dr. McCullough.

But Tylenol’s not the root cause, vaccines are. The science is clear: autism spiked after the vaccine schedule grew, not when Tylenol hit shelves. Big Pharma’s deflecting to avoid liability. Trump’s courage to call this out is a game-changer. Breanna noted that even if RFK Jr.’s team was nudged to focus on Tylenol, Trump’s tackling vaccines head-on shows he’s listening to his base and the science. Some liberals are so unhinged they’re popping Tylenol while pregnant to “own” Trump, risking their kids’ health. Breanna nailed it: these are the same folks who push abortion, so maybe they don’t care about unborn babies. But for those of us who do, this is a wake-up call. We need real science, not Fauci’s selective “trust the science” nonsense.

Breanna brought heat, sharing her chilling experience with a stalker in Plano, Texas. This creep followed her for blocks, tried to get into her apartment complex, and the Plano Police did nothing, despite video evidence getting eight million views. They called it a “flirting incident” and refused a protective order, even though the guy only backed off when he thought Breanna might have had a gun. She’s not letting it go, planning to confront the mayor and expose body cam footage. This isn’t just about her safety; it’s about a double standard where law enforcement drags its feet, possibly because the suspect is Middle Eastern. Breanna pointed out Plano’s reputation as a hub for the East Plano Islamic Center, raising questions about cultural assimilation.

My scoop on the Alex Jones/Sandy Hook case suggests the Justice Department might have been weaponized to pile on Alex, silencing him through lawfare. This fits the pattern of targeting truth-tellers like Breanna and me, who’ve faced Big Pharma and corporate media for years. We’re winning, though, YouTube’s considering reinstating accounts censored during the pandemic.

We wrapped with Jeffrey from Micronic Silver, a product I stand behind for boosting your immune system and detoxing naturally. Unlike Big Pharma’s synthetic drugs, which suppress immunity and trap toxins, Micronic Silver is antibacterial, antimicrobial, antifungal, and antiviral. Jeffrey explained how synthetics like Tylenol, derived from white willow bark, become toxic because they’re unnatural. Natural products help your body absorb nutrients, critical when we’re bombarded with toxins from things like airplane fuel dumps. A strong immune system is the best defense against illness, including cancer. Jeffrey cited psychoneuroimmunology studies showing a positive mindset can boost immunity by 25%, while negativity tanks it.

This show was about cutting through the noise and getting to the truth. We’re in a battle against tyranny, and I’ve been at it for nearly six years. Freedom doesn’t pay, but it’s worth it. Keep fighting, keep sharing, and let’s make sure the truth wins.

