In 2021/2022 I started asking about a causal relationship between the mRNA COVID “vaccines” and cancer. I first heard about the possibility from Dr. Ryan Cole, one of the brightest doctors I’ve met (and that is saying something). After that I did my homework and found evidence. Understand that evidence is not necessarily science, it is simply evidence. When the evidence comes from some an opposing party and shows something that party would not want shown you can typically count on it being true. Such was the case with the association between mRNA gene therapy jabs and cancer.

Since then the science has continued to validate the evidence I found (see my numerous previous Substack articles on the topic to see the prior evidence). At some point, the evidence and science, together, really do become decisive and I think we are there.

What people mean by “turbo cancer”

First, let’s talk about what “Turbo cancer” is. It is not a formal diagnosis. It is a shorthand phrase used by clinicians and patients to describe unusually rapid onset, aggressive progression, or unexpected relapse patterns that looks linked to the COVID-19 vaccination. These mRNA-based poisons seem to be causing cancer in people with prior cancer history and sometimes in people who were previously healthy.

“COVID-19 vaccine induced turbo cancer” has now even been referenced in a peer reviewed journal as a clinical phenomenon. While that does not settle causation it clearly establishes that the concept has entered the peer reviewed medical conversation, which is exactly where it belongs.