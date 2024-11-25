For the most part I am content to let Trump appoint who he wants and I’m willing to wait and see what happens. Trump has claimed he has a plan and we fought hard to get him in place so let’s see, right? That said, I have quite a few concerns about some of the current proposed appointments and if the new administration is as compromised as the old I’ll be standing against the issues. So I’m watching and watching for what the appointees do. Of all the appointees I’ve seen Dr. Janette Nesheiwat - proposed Surgeon General - is at the top of my list of concerns.

A lot of people have talked about Dr. N’s support for the jabs and all things COVID. This was absolutely something worth bringing up. While she did eventually correct her position, to an extent, it indicates she is a scientist without the discipline necessary to question fake science. This is a particularly serious issue. The “science” that has been put forth by our government agencies for the past several decades is far closer to propaganda than science. If Dr N could not spot fake science during the “worst pandemic of the century” then why would I expect her to spot the lies flowing through the Surgeon General’s office.

Possibly worse for her science credentials than her take on the jabs was her take on masks. She was initially in favor of masks which means that, as a scientist, she actually believed that putting a piece of paper or cloth over your face would somehow keep you safe from a virus. In all honesty, masks were the stupidest part of the entire plandemic. I provided dozens of pages of evidence citing established academic journals and other documents that demonstrated that science had already established that masks did not stop viral transmission all the way back in 2020. If a lawyer could find this with google/shcolar in a couple of hours, then there is no excuse for a doctor to buy in to this nonsense.

Share

Lastly and most importantly is Dr. N’s support for censorship. The doctor was okay with X and Facebook censoring people that did not agree to their approach (find a link here). Censorship is never okay and is an issue that we the people need to hold a hard line on. If you are okay with censorship - she was - then it logically follows that you are against the First Amendment. If you do not support the First Amendment then I certainly do not want you in government? More importantly, if someone does not support the First Amendment - then why is Trump promoting her? Censorship is clearly a major red line no for MAGA.

I think the pro-censorship approach also reflects on Dr. N’s credentials as a scientist. A real scientist recognizes that science is very rarely, if ever, confirmed for most things. To request or support censorship means that you are not a competent scientist. Science is the quest for truth and shutting down discourse means you are against seeking the truth and thus against science… not a good trait for a scientist.

Share Tom Renz’s Newsletter

As I said, we will wait and see on a lot of these appointments and we have to give Trump a chance but Trump’s ability to appoint good people has never been his strong suit. I’m eager to see him get things done but between some appointments and the RINO takeover of the Senate I’m getting a bit concerned about the depth of the opposition there will be to MAGA goals.

Studies have shown that you could be exposed to 80,000 chemicals in a day and detoxing is critical. These chemicals can cause cancer, illness, aging, etc. Detoxifying is the key to staying health and I love Touchstone Essentials. Please consider making yourself healthier by trying Touchstone Essentials.

Also please support our fight. We have been sanctioned, attacked and even had to fight illness in our families. Your support allows us to keep fighting. I am personally grateful for people that are willing to subscribe to this Substack, pray, and please consider supporting us at givesendgo.com/renzlaw.

Leave a comment