For the most part I am content to let Trump appoint who he wants and I’m willing to wait and see what happens. Trump has claimed he has a plan and we fought hard to get him in place so let’s see, right? That said, I have quite a few concerns about some of the current proposed appointments and if the new administration is as compromised as the old I’ll be standing against the issues. So I’m watching and watching for what the appointees do. Of all the appointees I’ve seen Dr. Janette Nesheiwat - proposed Surgeon General - is at the top of my list of concerns.
Tom Renz’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A lot of people have talked about Dr. N’s support for the jabs and all things COVID. This was absolutely something worth bringing up. While she did eventually correct her position, to an extent, it indicates she is a scientist without the discipline necessary to question fake science. This is a particularly serious issue. The “science” that has been put forth by our government agencies for the past several decades is far closer to propaganda than science. If Dr N could not spot fake science during the “worst pandemic of the century” then why would I expect her to spot the lies flowing through the Surgeon General’s office.
Possibly worse for her science credentials than her take on the jabs was her take on masks. She was initially in favor of masks which means that, as a scientist, she actually believed that putting a piece of paper or cloth over your face would somehow keep you safe from a virus. In all honesty, masks were the stupidest part of the entire plandemic. I provided dozens of pages of evidence citing established academic journals and other documents that demonstrated that science had already established that masks did not stop viral transmission all the way back in 2020. If a lawyer could find this with google/shcolar in a couple of hours, then there is no excuse for a doctor to buy in to this nonsense.
Lastly and most importantly is Dr. N’s support for censorship. The doctor was okay with X and Facebook censoring people that did not agree to their approach (find a link here). Censorship is never okay and is an issue that we the people need to hold a hard line on. If you are okay with censorship - she was - then it logically follows that you are against the First Amendment. If you do not support the First Amendment then I certainly do not want you in government? More importantly, if someone does not support the First Amendment - then why is Trump promoting her? Censorship is clearly a major red line no for MAGA.
I think the pro-censorship approach also reflects on Dr. N’s credentials as a scientist. A real scientist recognizes that science is very rarely, if ever, confirmed for most things. To request or support censorship means that you are not a competent scientist. Science is the quest for truth and shutting down discourse means you are against seeking the truth and thus against science… not a good trait for a scientist.
As I said, we will wait and see on a lot of these appointments and we have to give Trump a chance but Trump’s ability to appoint good people has never been his strong suit. I’m eager to see him get things done but between some appointments and the RINO takeover of the Senate I’m getting a bit concerned about the depth of the opposition there will be to MAGA goals.
Studies have shown that you could be exposed to 80,000 chemicals in a day and detoxing is critical. These chemicals can cause cancer, illness, aging, etc. Detoxifying is the key to staying health and I love Touchstone Essentials. Please consider making yourself healthier by trying Touchstone Essentials.
Also please support our fight. We have been sanctioned, attacked and even had to fight illness in our families. Your support allows us to keep fighting. I am personally grateful for people that are willing to subscribe to this Substack, pray, and please consider supporting us at givesendgo.com/renzlaw.
“If Dr N could not spot fake science during the “worst pandemic of the century” then why would I expect her to spot the lies flowing through the Surgeon General’s office.” Exactly.
Her nomination is a slap in the face to all of us who researched & tried earnestly to help others to not succumb to any of the Plandemic fear-porn & propaganda.
You make valid points, Tom. I can forgive Dr. N’s opinions about the jab and masks if she only held these opinions in 2020 or early 2021, but she would have had to be in a coma or deep denial if she could not see the evidence piling up about the lack of safety or effectiveness of the jabs or masks. But I cannot forgive her support of censorship for all the points you mentioned. Who recommended this woman for US Surgeon General? I don’t watch Fox, but I caught a brief piece with Laura Ingraham interviewing Dr. Marc Siegel about this appointment. Laura clapped her hands with joy. Dr. Siegel concentrated on Dr. N’s concern over mental illness and how the lockdowns increased mental illness. I couldn’t believe the positive review. Hopefully, Dr. N realized her errors and has repented. Repentance requires turning away from sin or bad behavior. If we are lucky, Dr. N will decide she has other things she wishes to do than be US Surgeon General. I so wish Trump would have chosen Dr. Ladapo, Surgeon General of FL for US Surgeon General.