Trump v. Netanyahu & the FBI Sponsored J6 Lie

What’s the deal with Israel? I’m no expert, but something smells fishier than a week-old tuna sandwich. Reports from Ynet News and The Times of Israel confirm Netanyahu was funneling $15-30 million a month through Qatar to Hamas, yep, the same Hamas he’s now hell-bent on wiping out. He admitted in 2019 he was propping them up to kill any chance of a two-state solution. Then, on October 7, 2023, a bunch of slow-moving paragliders, pickup trucks, and tractors, TRACTORS, folks, breached the most secure border on the planet, and nobody noticed? Come on! Israel’s got radar, sensors, 20-foot walls, and an Iron Dome that can swat missiles out of the sky, but they missed go-karts with parachutes? As Jim Brewer hilariously pointed out on his show, that’s like missing a clown car invasion! A former Israeli border guard and ex-Mossad chief David Barnea have said it’s impossible for that to happen without a stand-down order. This reeks of a 9/11-style false flag to justify wiping out Gaza. Innocent people died, 100% tragic, but using that to slaughter more innocents ain’t self-defense, it’s corruption. I support the Jewish people and Israel’s right to exist, but I’m calling BS on Netanyahu’s game. Tell me where I’m wrong, ‘cause this looks like a setup to me.

Now, let’s talk about the DOJ, nine months of nada, zilch, nothing! Everyone’s hyped about a two-count indictment against James Comey for lying to Congress and obstructing a proceeding. Two counts? Are you kidding me? This guy’s got a rap sheet longer than a CVS receipt, Bundy Ranch, Crossfire Hurricane, you name it! This is a nothing burger unless a superseding indictment drops with real charges. Some say it’s a plan to flip Comey and nab bigger fish like Obama or Clinton. Maybe, but I’m not holding my breath. Pam Bondi’s been sitting on her hands, threw the Diddy case, and can’t decide if Epstein’s files exist or not. Trump had to nudge her to get this measly indictment. I’m not throwing a party for crumbs, I want real accountability! Until I see Soros, Gates, or Pfizer in cuffs, I’m keeping the pressure on. Bondi, do your job or hit the road!

Oh, and we had a laugh with Pete Hegseth shutting down the woke nonsense. He confirmed what we all know: if you’ve got a penis, you’re a man. Science settled, folks! Congresswoman Jacobs tried to “educate” him on trans issues, but Pete wasn’t having it, saying gender dysphoria tanks military readiness. Why are we training folks with mental health issues to be killers? Common sense, people! And J6? Trump dropped the bomb: 274 FBI agents were at the Capitol, proving it was a Democrat setup, not a MAGA riot. Compare that to the left burning cities over George Floyd, while we mourned Charlie Kirk’s murder with prayers, not chaos. That’s who we are. This show’s a wake-up call, folks. We’re fighting for truth, not popularity.

