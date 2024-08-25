This is a personal view and completely editorial.

Yesterday marked a historic day and major shift in the most important campaign in American history. Yesterday, Bobby Kennedy - sworn enemy of big pharma and CIA corruption - joined team MAGA. He did not give a blanket endorsement of everything Trump stands for but he did stand with him on the stage and endorse him for President. To me this was incredible.

On a very personal level, the fight for health freedom is truly the fight for all freedom. I was red pilled in 2020 when I watched the corruption that was COVID unfold first-hand. I was studying COVID as a lawyer working on an extra Masters degree and could not miss the lies Fauci and the rest of HHS were spewing about it. I was also aware that these lies were very cleverly crafted and that it would be nearly impossible for most people to see them unless they just happened to be studying the disease as deeply as I was. So I woke up. I fought. And if you’re reading this newsletter you are probably aware of the rest of my story (feel free to read my early articles if you want a refresher).

If you’re reading this newsletter and follow my work you have probably also heard me say that my work was possible because I stood on the shoulders of giants. Bobby was amongst them. Bobby fought for health freedom long before COVID and long before it was an issue. He stood against an industry that was the darling of the democrat political establishment despite the fact that he came from a family of democrat royalty. This took courage and - if you see the shameful letter from his family - you will see that courage is apparently not a trait shared entirely by his family.

It was incredibly sad for me to see cowardly Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and her ilk rip a man who put principle above all. Bobby represents the courage his father and uncle manifested while the rest of the crew has demonstrated that they are the same sort of sellouts that make a majority of the DNC today. I am certain Bobby would not say this but I’d go so far as to suggest that these people are the same types of sellouts that looked the other way when the CIA assassinated JFK and RFK senior… it takes courage to confront evil and these people don’t have it. And though I recognize that it isn’t my position to interfere with family business, it is absolutely my right as an American to condemn people that put party before principle and to recognize a group of entitled leftists that have earned nothing for themselves while having the audacity to attack someone that has spent much of his life fighting on principle.

Thanks for reading Tom Renz’s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I think this reaction is important because it represents the desperation of the sellout left. No matter how patently obvious it is that the Harris Walz ticket will likely lead to a true and perhaps final collapse of the American experiment, these people will do anything they have to to protect their privileged existence (that - in the case of the Kennedy clan was clearly not earned). These people are afraid of Bobby and his endorsement because it represents closure on the most important demographic of this election - the health freedom demographic.

I talk to a lot of pundits and they frequently try to convince me that “polling shows people don’t care about COVID or health freedom anymore.” A minimum of 25% of Americans lost jobs, friends, and even family over their refusal to be experimented on with mRNA COVID jabs. A huge and ever-growing number regretted getting whatever jabs they got. At this point, the number of people excited about mRNA poisons is best represented by the low single-digit uptake of the endless boosters still being pushed out.

The idea that these people no longer care about losing their jobs or the people close to them over these lies is not only absurd, it simply defies logic. It also rings untrue in light of some of their excitement about Bobby joining the team. For quite some time I’ve been arguing to anyone that would listen that the COVID vaccines and health freedom (including poisoning our food) would represent the largest single-issue swing voting block in American history. I’m eager to see updated polling to see exactly how right I was.

More importantly, Bobby’s campaign and new-found potential position in the Trump administration mark a critical changing point in American history. The deep state is what is really on the ballot this fall. Trump is rightly upset about the deep state persecution he’s suffered (potentially including the failed assassination attempt) and Bobby already lost his father and uncle to the same people (this is an opinion peace - no I cannot prove this but lets be real). If these guys get in it will be the best opportunity in modern American industry to actually seize power from the deep state and the lobbyists.

The United States of America is at risk. The union of Trump and Kennedy will unite the right and the middle. This ticket is not only politically powerful, it is headed up by a union of people that truly understand the nefarious and treacherous nature of the deep state. Donald Trump finally has someone in his circle that is not and will not be bought off by big pharma.

For my part, I feel hope and inspiration like I have not felt in some time. America has a chance. We the people have a chance. Our children have a chance. Now we just need to come together to beat the inevitable upcoming election fraud and ensure the mainstream and corporate oligarchs cannot spread enough lies to disenfranchise Americans. We got this.

Please support us at https://www.givesendgo.com/RENZLAW and www.TomRenz.com/shop. Your subscription and support allow us to continue to fight.

Leave a comment