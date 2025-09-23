With President Trump and RFK Jr. stepping up to the plate for what could’ve been a game-changer on the autism crisis. I was glued to the screen, waiting for the big press conference, scheduled for four, but you know how it goes with the White House crew, probably juggling a million things. Spoiler alert: they kept us hanging for a bit, but when it kicked off, it was a doozy!

So, the buzz was that Trump and Bobby were gonna drop a bombshell on autism, and man, did they come close. Trump didn’t mince words, called it a “horrible, horrible crisis” and laid out the stats: autism rates have skyrocketed from 1 in 20,000 kids a few decades ago to 1 in 31 now, even 1 in 12 for boys in some places. That’s a 400% spike since 2000! He’s been on this for 20 years, folks, and he’s not buying the establishment’s dodgeball game. He pointed to groups like the Amish, who skip vaccines and, guess what?, have virtually no autism. Coincidence? I don’t think so, and neither does Trump.

Now, Bobby Kennedy, God bless him, he’s been fighting this fight forever. As HHS Secretary, he’s tearing down the walls of politicized science, demanding NIH, FDA, CDC, and CMS dig into all causes of autism, no taboos, no sacred cows. He’s pushing for transparency and real answers, not the genetic dead-end studies we’ve been fed for years. They announced two big moves: first, a warning on acetaminophen (that’s Tylenol, folks) for pregnant women, backed by studies linking it to autism and ADHD. The FDA’s updating labels and launching a campaign to tell moms to use it sparingly, if at all. Second, they’re fast-tracking a treatment called Leukovorin for kids with folate deficiency, up to 60% of autistic kids could see better verbal skills with this. Huge, right?

They danced around the elephant in the room: vaccines. Trump was blunt, saying babies are getting “pumped” with too many shots, 80 different blends, he said, like they’re dosing a horse! He wants vaccines spaced out, taken separately, no mercury, no aluminum, and hold off on stuff like hepatitis B for newborns. Bobby backed him up, noting 40-70% of moms with autistic kids believe vaccines played a role, and they’re done being gaslit. But the others? They leaned hard into Tylenol and folate, which, sure, are issues, but c’mon, Tylenol’s been around since ’59, and autism didn’t explode until the vaccine schedule ballooned in the ‘80s. I’m not saying Tylenol’s safe; it’s not. But vaccines are the big dog here, and the whitewashing smells like Big Pharma’s fingerprints, even in this administration.

We also touched on some other hot topics. I dove into the 5G issue, those towers are everywhere, blasting the same 2.4 gigahertz as your microwave. Short-term, low-level exposure? Maybe okay. But years of it? Nobody’s studied that, and it could be messing with our bodies’ chemistry. Then there’s the Smith-Mundt Act, or what’s left of it. Obama gutted it, letting propaganda run wild on Americans. Mike Lee’s new version? Weak sauce, full of loopholes, doing nothing to stop domestic lies. And don’t get me started on VAIDS, vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. The COVID jabs are wrecking immune systems, with spike proteins lingering for over 700 days in some cases. No recovery in sight for those folks, and it’s a disaster.

Oh, and Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, lost its top beer spot to Modelo, but their Michelob Ultra’s climbing back up. Guess the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco left a mark, good! Plus, Ryan Ruth, that guy tied to the alleged Trump assassination attempt? He’s representing himself in court, calling just three witnesses. Good luck with that in Judge Cannon’s no-nonsense courtroom.

Look, today was a historic win, Trump and Bobby are shaking things up, and I’m thrilled they’re calling out vaccines and pushing for change. But the Tylenol focus? It’s a distraction. Big Pharma’s still got too many puppet strings, and we have to keep the pressure on.

