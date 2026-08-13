Trump Reissues Vax EO After Approving More mRNA

Today we found out that over 80% of women that recieved the mRNA COVID jabs in the first trimester lost their babies. Meanwhile the Trump Administration just approved another mRNA jab - this time a Moderna jab for the flu. This is absolutely absurd.

The blowback is so severe that Trump had to reissue his EO from May. This is fairly pointless and nothing but an attempt to find some positive PR in this war against MAHA. Newsflash - this isn’t positive.

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