There is a growing narrative that frames recent US actions toward Venezuela as reckless aggression or imperial overreach. I have zero issue sharing when I disagree with the actions of the administration but frankly disagree with the characterization. The imperialist narrative hinges on the idea that Venezuela was minding its own business and we attacked for the sake of expanding. That is not what happened. Venezuela had become a forward operating base for hostile powers actively working to destabilize the United States, interfere in elections across the Western Hemisphere, and undermine the global financial architecture that underpins American economic power. The Trump administration identified that threat and neutralized it surgically. That is not imperialism, that is simply an example of a nation defending it’s interests.