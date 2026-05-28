Trump Administration Supports Vax Over Religious Exemptions & The State Of MAGA

Today the Trump Administration argued that the SCOTUS should not take up a case questioning religious discrimination based on state law. The brief was terrible for health freedom and, in my opinion shows the contempt the administration has for health freedom issues. The brief actually argues that a “complete religious exemption” from the state law would be a problem. I’m sorry but this administration just isn’t in favor of MAHA. Meanwhile Trump actually endorsed Lindsey Graham and ripped Mark Lynch. How is this MAGA? My friend Sheriff Mack will be joining us tonight and I’m interested in his take on all of this. Sheriff Mack is America’s sheriff and a great person. I’m not sure how the GOP wins the midterms without MAHA and this just looks like another misstep going into election season.

Support Sheriff Mack’s work at https://cspoa.org/

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