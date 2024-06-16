Please support us at www.TomRenz.com, on https://www.givesendgo.com/renzlaw and at TomRenz.substack.com.
For those who may have missed it, last week the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) delivered a scathing denunciation of America’s leading medical institutions - calling on them to halt the drastic gender transition protocols being imposed on v…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Renz’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.