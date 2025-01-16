Seth Holehouse has become a great friend of mine. I admire his work and am always honored when I can be a guest on Man In America. As the highly anticipated inauguration day approaches I think it’s critical that we be reminded of the importance of RFK Jr's appointment. We must support Bobby and ensure a #MAHA victory. The future of America is bright, however in many ways the battle to save her has only just begun.

Recently Seth started a substack where he will be posting not only his shows but some really cool new content regarding his upcoming book, Prep Like Noah, where he shares his love for homesteading and disaster prepping amongst other things. Please go check out his newsletter and watch our recent interview here:

Attorney Tom Renz joins us today to discuss the importance of fighting for justice in cases involving those guilty of large-scale criminal conspiracies. The American people are long overdue for accountability and are desperate to see legal consequences for the guilty parties. Tom Renz has a unique mix of skills that he uses in his work he coins, Ethical Lawfare. His special brand of lawfare employs not only litigation but political influence/legislation, as well as pr/media to create the changes needed to save our republic. Unfortunately, due to corruption within our own justice system, we can’t win these battles by filing lawsuits alone.

Tom can you explain RICO for folks who aren’t familiar with the term, what is RICO? So RICO action, Racketeering In Corrupt Organizations, RICO laws are really about conspiracies, not conspiracy theories but actual conspiracies. Like conspiring to do harm knowingly. Yeah, a lot of it stems from the mob days, with mobsters and gangsters where you’d hear about mobsters extorting money from different organizations and using one organization to extort money from the other. “Hey you are going to buy from my company or you’re going to have a problem and need protection so you have to buy from my company.” It stemmed from there, but basically RICO allows through a series of laws for us to potentially go after government criminals. Federal employees, federal anything, are largely immune to lawsuits, the government has somehow created a situation where the public servants are unaccountable to the public. It’s mind-blowing! If you are a bureaucrat legally suing you is very difficult, you have all sorts of immunity.

