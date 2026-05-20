Ticks, Vaccines, & the Digital Control Grid: The Great Reset Continues

The great reset is well under way. Ticks that spread diseases are showing up in massive numbers everywhere, we keep creating disease and selling fake mRNA jabs for it, and the digital control grid is well underway. People have been parroting the idea that we are entering a golden age but the facts just don’t back this up. Gas is $5, food is out of control expensive, and the government continues its corruption. We all need to take a stand and realize that freedom can only come from us… not politicians because they are nearly universally corrupt.

Show Sponsor: PaleoValley :

PaleoValley

Affiliate link: https://paleovalley.com/store?pc=pvpartners&oid=25&affid=3959

🔥 15% OFF the entire store — automatically applied at checkout

Featured Product: Paleovalley Bone Broth Protein

Upgrade your daily nutrition with a protein that does more than just add grams. Paleovalley’s Bone Broth Protein is made from high-quality, grass-fed sources and delivers the nutrients your body needs to support joint health, gut health, skin, hair, and recovery — all in a clean, easy-to-digest formula.

✔️ Clean ingredients — no artificial additives

✔️ Grass-fed, responsibly sourced

✔️ Supports whole-body wellness

✔️ Perfect for smoothies, coffee, or daily shakes

If you want protein that actually supports your health from the inside out, this is it.

🎧 LISTEN ANYWHERE — STAY INFORMED

If you’re serious about understanding what’s really happening, don’t rely on clips or headlines. Get the full breakdown.

You can now listen to The Tom Renz Show on all major platforms:

🎥 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TomRenz

🎙 Spotify:

🍎 Apple Podcasts:

📡 Podbean: https://tomrenzshow.podbean.com/

The more people who hear the truth, the harder it becomes to ignore.

Share

And if you want the full breakdowns, the deeper research, and the uncensored analysis behind these stories, upgrade to a paid subscription. Paid subscribers make this work possible.

Contribute to our ongoing legal work at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw.

Thank you for your support.