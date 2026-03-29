They Lied About Tucker & Are Lying About mRNA

Have you seen the quote attributed to Tucker Carlson going around? Tucker is being “quoted” as saying that, “Sharia Law has made Islamic societies more advanced than the West.” There’s a problem with this quote - it’s a complete lie. Tucker actually didn’t say this at all. Not in context, not out of context, he just didn’t say it. If people supposedly on the right start making things up in the same way the Democrats and the left does to silence people they disagree with are they really any better than the left? I’d say no but... At the same time we are seeing more and more truth coming out demonstrating that the mRNA COVID shots really are behind the explosion of turbo cancer. This is really getting past the point that it is debatable and a new article chronicling that Pfizer’s toxicologist has stated that the COVID jabs weren’t even tested to see if they can cause cancer sheds new light on this issue. The news is crazy right now and there’s lots to talk about today - don’t miss this show!

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