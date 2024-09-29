Kamala Harris is committed to stealing this election and the weaponized DOJ - led by the most corrupt AG in American history and the former Obama nominee for SCOTUS Merrick Garland - is all in to help. This DOJ is now filing cases to prevent states like Alabama from removing illegal aliens and non-citizens from voter rolls and really taking a stand in favor of voter fraud. As is typical for the insane left, the crooked DOJ has published a roadmap of their plan to ensure that as many illegals as possible can caste fake ballots for Harris.

Generally and vaguely speaking the main federal laws directly impacting the voting process are the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and the Help Americans Vote Act. There is a ton of other law and precedent that impacts the voting process but these are a start. Most (possibly all) of the litigation that has occurred under these laws can be found at https://www.justice.gov/crt/voting-section-litigation. Elections and election law have been challenged and contested since our nation began and one of the most profound but unknown truths of our nation is that corruption in elections has been THE sport of choice for elected officials throughout our history (you can find an interesting article on the subject from Heritage here). Today, with the corruption of the DOJ and the willingness to pervert the intent of the above laws the election corruption game is nearly perfected.

Understand that the DOJ’s role in this is not simply complicity, it is an overt attempt to aid leftist and democrat groups in their attempts register and facilitate the votes of illegals to manipulate election results. Rather than complicity this is more akin to conspiracy. Everyone knows what is happening yet no one will do anything about it - especially including the never-Trump wing of the GOP. Without a political check on the power of the DOJ they are filing suits such as this case against Alabama for cleaning illegals and ineligible voters off of voter rolls or this case against a small town in Wisconsin for going to paper ballots and not allowing any voting machines.

To promote voter fraud the DOJ has published an innocuous looking document that talks extensively about “protecting the right to vote” but is, in all actuality, laying out the approaches and angles it will take to sue anyone attempting to stopping election fraud. Please consider also, if a private lawyer brings an election suit they can expect the Rudy Giuliani treatment courtesy of the 65 Project (sanctions and being disbarred) with the courts claiming these are political issues but when the DOJ brings these cases they are taken seriously. There is a lot to this document but a few key take-aways worth noting for anyone considering fighting election fraud. Please also note that there are necessary and good aspects of the actual laws we are discussing below but the focus here is on how the corrupt DOJ intends to use these laws to enable election fraud.

Section 11b of the Voting Rights Act

Section 11b is a good and important section of the VRA but the DOJ intends to use it against anyone attempting to stop those that are facilitating voter fraud. Note the focus on the idea that the VRA protects ALL stages of the voting process - including registering to vote. Further, the DOJ talks about the application of the law to “those who help them or facilitate voting or registering to vote.” It goes on to include private actors and to specifically talking about “surveilling or harassing” and “invasions to privacy.” All of this is a statement that the DOJ will go after anyone trying to spot mules or corrupt vote harvesters.

As if this is not bad enough, the DOJ then goes on to threaten lawyers but talking about “lodging discriminatory voter challenges to voter eligibility or lodging frivolous challenges without a good faith basis.” This language means that if you were to challenge, for example, a large number of Haitian illegals being registered by a left wing group in Springfield, Ohio in court the DOJ will likely go after you and, if your a lawyer, your license. If you are asking whether this will have a chilling effect on attorneys that want to accept legitimate voter fraud cases you are not only correct but need to recognize that this is precisely the point of the “guidance” they are issuing.

Selection 2 of the Voting Rights Act

The focus on Section 2 of the VRA is a bit less clear but no less insidious. It appears to be directed at Secretaries of States that are interested in investigating demographics that may be include substantial numbers of illegals. For example, if a SOS was specifically investigating a particular demographic this would be challenged by the DOJ. This section also seems to suggest that the DOJ will look at a concept known as disparate impact and litigate on it.

Disparate impact is legal concept that originated from the Jim Crow laws and other similar terrible acts. During this period of our history racist elected officials would pass laws designed to disenfranchise people of color under the banner of “separate but equal.” As the separate but equal concept was being unraveled the government and courts began looking at the impact of a law as a means of determining whether the law was primarily impacting a minority group or a legitimate mechanism to deal with an actual issue. In many cases, where the outcome of a governmental action would have a substantial disparate impact on a minority group it is viewed with suspicion and sometimes declared unlawful.

While disparate impact claims come from a place of good intent they have been taken way too far over the years and used to prevent common sense policies. In this case the DOJ seems to be signaling its intent to use disparate impact claims for any policy that might disproportionately impact minority groups that may constitute a majority of the illegal voter registration pool. For example, it is inarguable that a majority of the people illegally entering the United States are crossing the southern border and are from Mexico, Central, and South America. If, however a SOS was to implement a policy that would investigate people on the voter rolls primarily from these regions the DOJ is signaling it would file suit over that. If a county or locality knew that thousands of people from a given area had been “resettled” into their jurisdiction and that suddenly there were thousands of “new voters” all from that region on the voter roll the DOJ might file suit to block an investigation into “new voters” under the guise of desperate impact. These examples are admittedly theoretical but the language was included by the DOJ for a reason.

Section 208 of VRA & ADA

Section 208 and the ADA language is about ensuring the machines are part of the voting process. The case the DOJ brought against the small town in Wisconsin I mentioned above is based Lawrence, Wisconsin removing all voting machines and moving exclusively to paper ballots. The DOJ claimed that this was done in violation of Section 301 of HAVA. The law noted here and that case indicate that the DOJ will do anything and everything possible to ensure machine voting is universal.

The important thing to understand is the power of the United States Department of Justice. The threat of a suit like this is more than enough to prevent most small municipalities from even considering eliminating the machines and going to paper ballots. Understand that the DOJ has career lawyer dedicated to narrow specialties of law and so they only have a sliver of the law to truly master whereas most lawyers - particularly those representing small municipalities have to wear a lot of hats. This, along with the fact that a DOJ lawsuit is typically far too complex for most individual lawyers to manage means that said municipality would need to hire a large specialty law firm to assist in the case. To do that they would have first find one that is willing - a nearly impossible task in light of Democratic operatives like the 65 Project waiting to attack any lawyer that dares question any election law - and then also be able to fund it. A case like this could easily cost millions in legal fees - a number larger than the entire budget for many rural municipalities around the country.

In short, it is literally impossible for these municipalities to “opt out” of election fraud even if their voters want to.

Ultimately the prospects for a free and fair election are grim. There is talk about the GOP having a plan, we know Turning Point has been doing some very good work to register and turn out Republican voters, and Trump is definitely aware of the issue. That said, I personally am not seeing anything either definitive enough or pervasive enough to really have an impact. That is not to say there is no hope; I do believe that if MAGA turns out in significant enough numbers we may be able to outvote the cheat. Still we are in a scary position in this country and the fact that the United States DOJ is clearly indicating its support for voter fraud is remarkable. Personally I’m praying that enough Americans wake up to what is happening that we the people can truly start retaking our country.

