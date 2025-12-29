I want to start with something very simple. I support Donald Trump. I voted for him, defended him, and fought beside millions of Americans who believed in the promise of America First. I still believe in the movement but my first loyalty is to the principles of MAGA and to our nation - not any one person. If we want this movement to survive, we must tell the truth about where we have fallen short and why the American people are frustrated.

Patriotism is not cheerleading. It is accountability.

What good is winning if we hand our children a digital ID system, a pharmaceutical AI dictatorship, endless war, and a justice system that prosecutes grandmas and veterans while protecting child traffickers and corrupt politicians? That is not winning. That is surrender with campaign branding.

We aren’t winning and below is a short-list of some of the failures we must confront head-on if MAGA means something and if we want a chance in the midterms.