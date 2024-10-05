I want to open this article by asking people to pray for those impacted by the hurricane. While FEMA and Harris may be leaving these people behind, God will not.

The situation in the North Carolina area impacted by the Hurricane is dire. There are numerous credible reports of death counts likely exceeding a thousand people and almost the final tallies will almost certainly exceed those of Hurricane Katrina of New Orleans fame. The difference between Helene and Katrina couldn’t be more stark. Both were devastating but Bush was sending aid immediately and being excoriated by the media (I’m no fan of Bush but facts are facts) while Harris/Biden are on the beach or having parties while FEMA is reportedly BLOCKING aid and the mainstream is ignoring it. I wanted to share some facts and other info on this national tragedy.

First of all, let’s be clear about what is happening with FEMA. First they claimed there was no money for hurricane season. Once the American public literally hit the roof over the fact that FEMA is absolutely funding illegals but doesn’t have money for Americans the fact checkers got moving.

Now - regarding Mayorkas - FEMA is absolutely helping fund illegal immigrants. As you can see below the Shelter and Services program is a FEMA program done in partnership with Border Patrol.

This funding was allocated and ultimately, regardless of how it was allocated, it was money spent out of the pockets of the American taxpayer that is funding people here illegally instead of American citizens. No amount of fact checking can change that.

While all of this is nauseating, it actually gets worse. I ran a few numbers and posted them to X. Here’s the post:

That’s right, at present the average amount approved per individual/household is $894. That’s it. Compare that to Ukraine. Ukraine has a total population of 38 million and we’ve allocated $175 billion to them for about $4605 per person - not per household. Why is it that we are spending roughly 5 times more on Ukrainians than Americans? You can see my tweet here to get a good view of the pics: https://x.com/renztom/status/1842355205653873036?s=61&t=chcz9dPKlqWymEZk8PFPug.

This might be a good time to remind everyone of my previous article published right here on Substack about the last Ukraine funding bill. In that article I broke down the last Ukraine funding bill and showed that just under $500 million was budgeted without restriction for “refugee resettlement.” The unrestricted part means it could also be used to fund illegals from anywhere and probably is being used for just that. You can find that article here and a relevant excerpt below:

Here’s the excerpt:

You may be asking about the legality of all this. Well, it’s questionable but basically the law is a bit ambiguous as to the DHS’s authority to do this and the spending bills are written so poorly by Congress that there are loopholes. The loopholes can be demonstrated the fact that Biden and Harris have promoted executive order after executive order requiring that all federal agencies, including FEMA, focus their efforts on social justice programs.

Above is an excerpt from a FEMA report required under a Presidential Executive Order from the Biden/Harris Administration. The full document can be found here: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_equity-action-plan.pdf. This is just one of many documents that constitute the Harris/Biden push to ensure federal agencies like FEMA are more worried about equity than results.

The level of corruption, incompetence and damage that this administration is doing to America is staggering but they are not doing it alone. I would be remiss to end this article without sharing a bit about the money that is being spent on illegals is going. You can find a link to the program and look for yourself here - https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/shelter-services-program/fy24-awards/ssp-a - but there are few important details.

First when you look at the grants to resettle immigrants (presumably to steal the election) there is a ton of money going to places where illegals being registered to vote would have a big impact. Top on the list is Maricopa County, AZ (yes that county) and Texas in general. Texas seems to be a MAJOR target for Biden/Harris to turn blue with election fraud and there’s a ton of money going there to get it done.

The second thing I saw is the number of NGOs and a TON of Catholic Charities branches. The Catholic Church (I’m Catholic) seems to be hell bent on bringing in as many illegals as possible without any respect for our laws. This is not new but easy to see here and shocking nonetheless.

Ultimately the inexorable conclusion is that Harris is simply far more concerned with stealing an election than she is with helping Americans. She seems to have made peace with the fact that she is incredibly unlikable, totally devoid of any coherent thought, and that there is no one else to give her a Willie Brown boost to the next level. Instead, she apparently has made peace with the fact that if she wants to win this election she’ll have to do it the Democratic way - by cheating.

