President Trump’s recent statements on housing value have stunned observers precisely because they invert what has historically been understood as the pathway to affordable homeownership. At a Cabinet meeting in January 2026 the President said plainly, “People who own their homes we are going to keep them wealthy. We are going to keep those prices up. We are not going to destroy the value of their homes” because he did not want to “help somebody who did not work very hard buy a home.”

This sentiment is at odds with both economics and the lived reality of most Americans. When median wages stagnate relative to home price growth there is a gap between the price of a house and the income required to afford it. Recent analysis from the federal government shows that to afford a median-priced home in 2025 a buyer might need an annual income around $114,000. That is more than $47,000 above what was required six years earlier. When median U.S. income has barely kept pace with inflation, this means that the aspiration to own a home has become mathematically unattainable for many prospective buyers.