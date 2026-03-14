I am beyond frustrated.

I fought for Donald Trump. I defended him publicly. I voted for him. I worked to elect him because he promised something that millions of Americans wanted more than anything else.

Drain the swamp.

That promise was not about personalities. It was not about loyalty tests or political theater. It was about accountability. It was about dismantling the corrupt system that protects powerful people while ordinary Americans pay the price.

And right now, many Americans are asking a question that should make every politician in Washington uncomfortable.

Why does it feel like the swamp is firmly in charge?

There are several issues that illustrate this problem. They are not minor disagreements. They are foundational problems that are absolutely core to what the MAGA movement was supposed to be about.

The Epstein Issue: The One Thing the Public Will Not Let Go

There have been many political scandals in American history, but few compare to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

This is not just another political controversy. This is a generational issue - this is a child rape ring that allegedly included torture, murder, human experimentation, and even satanic rituals.

Jeffrey Epstein ran one of the most extensive sex trafficking operations involving children in modern history. Federal prosecutors charged him in 2019 with trafficking kids for sex.

The broader network surrounding Epstein has never been fully exposed.