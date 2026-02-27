The State of the Union & Saving Texas With Doc Pete Chambers

Trumps State of the Union address confirmed something I have been warning about for a long time. The government is at war with the American people, and I am not convinced anyone is riding in to save us. The President made strong points about how destructive the left has been, and he was right about much of it. But when the speech ended, there was still one glaring omission. There was no serious commitment to accountability. Corruption is a cancer. You do not cure cancer by swapping out one political party for another and keeping the same culture of insider protection. Replacing Democrat corruption with Republican corruption does not fix the disease.

That is why we had a serious conversation today about the future of the GOP and why the fight has to move into the primaries. If we want real MAGA, real reform, and real accountability, we need new leadership. I brought on my friend Doc Pete Chambers, who is running for governor of Texas. Pete is not a career insider and he is not for sale. While some organizations chose not to endorse him, the grassroots energy behind him is undeniable. We talked about Texas, about what real conservative governance should look like, and about why challenging RINO leadership is not betrayal, it is responsibility.

If you care about the direction of this country, this is not the time to sit on the sidelines. Like and share the show. Get involved locally. And understand that the primary battlefield may be more important than the general election.

