The State of MAHA - Geoengineering, Glyphosate, Beef, mRNA & More

I am going to be candid. MAHA is a mess right now.

On paper, it sounded like a revolution in public health. In practice, we are watching internal power struggles, loyalty tests, and policy moves that look nothing like what the base voted for. That is why Bobby speaking out on the glyphosate executive order is such a big deal. It takes real leadership to challenge your own administration when it drifts from principle. And that is exactly what he did.

Let us be clear about the political math. According to internal polling, RFK Jr. brought roughly nine million votes to President Trump. That is not a rounding error. That is decisive. In many respects, Bobby delivered the coalition that made the victory possible. So when the administration advances policies that undercut MAHA priorities while demanding loyalty at every turn, voters notice. It is not disloyal to expect integrity. It is disloyal to the voters to abandon it.

If figures like Susie Wiles and what I call the Pfizer wing of the GOP continue steering policy away from accountability and health reform, the midterms are going to be brutal. You cannot build a coalition on reform and then govern like nothing changed. Political gravity always catches up.

If you want deeper analysis, legal breakdowns, and the inside view of how these battles are actually playing out, upgrade to a paid subscription. Paid members help keep this platform independent and allow us to go further than surface commentary.

Support the Fight

And if you want to directly support the legal fight for accountability, go to GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw and donate. That is how we keep pushing when others fold.

Today’s affiliate spotlight is Cardio Miracle

Cardio Miracle

The Heart Month special is almost over. Right now you can still get the 60 serving Cardio Miracle canister plus a 20 stick travel pouch for $98.97 with free shipping, which is 46 percent off. If you are serious about supporting heart health, circulation, nitric oxide production, and overall cardiovascular performance, this is the moment to act.

Your heart does not take a day off. Neither should your commitment to it.

Click the link, take advantage of the Heart Month offer before it ends, and invest in the one engine you cannot replace.

We are at an inflection point. Leadership matters. Accountability matters. And the base is watching. See you next time.

Grab yours here: http://www.cardiomiracle.com/TomRenz