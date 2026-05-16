The Origins Of The Real American Conspiracy Theories - @MelKShow

My dear friend Mel K joins us tonight to talk about her new book: Infiltration Instead of Invasion: America Betrayed. Mel has long been a great friend to me and is one of the most prolific researchers I know. She looks at much of what is happening today by digging deep and figuring out where the roots of the evil in this country started. If you want to understand groups like the Rockefeller’s you need to understand their history and no one gets that better than Mel. Tonight you will almost certainly learn a lot about where about the root causes of the conspiracies destroying America today.

Join Mel’s Substack here:

Grab Mel’s Newest Book: https://themelkshow.com/

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