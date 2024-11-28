As we move forward with a Trump presidency with the hope of seeing justice in many areas, many of us are concerned about what’s next. Naturally the powerful globalist billionaires and communist enemies of freedom are not going to quit and even with 4 years of great leadership there will be plans being made for the future. One of those plans is something with the potential to usher in a literal paradise for humanity or literally make humans extinct. That is plan is related to transhumanism and it is a fight almost none of our current political leaders understand or want to do anything with.

As noted above, transhumanism is the belief that humans can evolve to be more. It is borne from the idea that humanity needs to overcome disease, crime, war, and many other issues we all face. While the concept of transhumanism inherently involves “changing” humanity, I do not think transhumanism itself is inherently good or evil - it just depends on what we do with it. For example:

Developing technology to allow a person that is paralyzed to walk again or cybernetic limbs are good and positive concepts that could properly be categorized as transhumanistic. Creating a brain-computer interface that allowed for unfettered access to people’s most private thoughts or in any way made it possible to implant “fake memories” or otherwise manipulate peoples’ thoughts is horrific. I say any way possible because the threat of such an event occurring is so severe that we simply cannot trust anyone or anything with that sort of power.

The primary problem with transhumanism is how few people understand it or even believe it is real. For the most part, when people talk about the evolution of humanity it is met with an eye roll and the assumption that the person talking is a conspiracy theorist but I assure you that - much like the dangers of the COVID jabs - it really doesn’t matter whether you believe it, it is happening. In this article, https://www.technologyreview.com/2018/11/25/138962/exclusive-chinese-scientists-are-creating-crispr-babies/, you can see that China has been creating custom babies since at least 2018, and here (https://magazine.hms.harvard.edu/articles/designing-brain-computer-interfaces-connect-neurons-digital-world) you can read about brain computer interfaces. In this particular article you can see (below) that security is a big deal because this technology has the potential to read “a person’s inner thoughts.”

The reading of a person’s inner thoughts means the complete elimination of privacy. Imagine someone being able to know whether you and your spouse are fighting, what that fight was about, and all the things you said. Imagine someone knowing that you are mad at your girlfriend, who you really voted for, that you secretly do whatever. Everyone has private thoughts and that is the most sacred privacy. This article and many others show that reading thoughts is very possible and also that the technology exists or is very close to existing to be able to do this without any surgical implants.

Then there is the development of two way communications between brains and computers (here’s an article published on NIH in 2020 noting that this is real and can be used with AI https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7327323/#:~:text=Brain%2Dcomputer%20interfaces%20(BCIs),turbocharged%20the%20field%20of%20BCIs.). Elon Musk is famously working on this and this provides opportunity for even greater risks and benefits. Imagine AI being able to “optimize” your brain or provide you with instantaneous knowledge about anything. Sounds unlikely but then imagine AI implanting a false memory in your brain along with a false emotional reaction, such as your wife cheating on you, that resulted in you losing control and killing someone. While this may sound far fetched a political leader being manipulated using the same technology for nefarious purposes is absolutely something that could happen.

Share Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Beyond these more “mechanical” interfaces there are also the biological changes to humanity that are being researched. DNA changes are likely permanent and pass down to through generations. Any changes to DNA have the potential to spread and literally impact humanity on a permanent basis. The question is what changes are being made and what do they do.

Before I get into other issues with modifying DNA I want to point out my moral objection to modifying people. As a Christian, I personally believe that we are made in God’s image and that to alter that is morally wrong. There are serious related questions we need to ask though. For example, what do we do when our genetics are damaged in a way that results in disease through environmental or external factors? Those alterations are not based on God but, rather, environmental factors likely influenced by man’s hand and so would a gene therapy be morally wrong to fix what we had messed up? I’m skeptical but it is worth considering on a case by case basis.

The other side of this is modifying a person for “designer” purposes. This could be a baby in the womb (or an egg+sperm), it could be through a gene therapy that modifies the recipient’s genetics, or other such alterations. In that case I am unaware of any moral arguments that would convince me that those actions are remotely acceptable.

Give a gift subscription

The other issue on the biological side is whether any sort of transhumanistic genetic modifications are even possible without unknown side effects. Human DNA has been fully sequenced but that does not mean it is fully understood and modifying it in a system as complex as a person is more than a little problematic. A single molecule in the wrong place could cause chaos. In fact, about 98% of our genome does not code for proteins and so scientists really do not understand what it does (https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2017/02/405686/mysterious-98-scientists-look-shine-light-our-dark-genome#:~:text=After%20the%202003%20completion%20of,the%20key%20to%20possible%20cures.).

Given that we only kinda get 2% of what our genome does it seems more than a little reckless to mess with any of it. Imagine a giant computer program with billions of lines of code. Now imagine you let your child just start typing randomly throughout that code. That is essentially what happens when we start messing with the genetic code of humans and it truly seems like a very bad idea. Ultimately, even if we could increase longevity or eliminate disease through genetic modifications to humanity, we cannot do it well and certainly should not risk permanently messing up human genetic code for an experiment.

Moving ahead there is a lot to debate regarding the various aspects of transhumanism but that does not stop scientists from continuing down the path. We are seeing a major push for the evolution of humanity through many that want to be the first one to get it and thus control everything and everyone. As an initial matter, to get people to accept the idea of humanity 2.0 a lot of things have to happen and many are well underway.

Get 10% off a group subscription

The first is the elimination of privacy. Whether that be medical privacy (which has largely been eliminated through electronic medical records), personal privacy (location data, what you do, who you interact with, what you buy - all of which have been destroyed through the internet), or even the freedom of thought (which is under attack through censorship, political correctness, attacks on religion, etc) privacy is on it’s way out the door and people do not seem to notice or care. That will make people far more likely to accept the complete elimination of privacy that tech like a brain/computer interface could create.

The second thing that needs to happen is that people will need to be made uncomfortable as “regular people.” Unsafe and unhealthy food, water, and air all contribute to people being unwell and looking for change. That change is soon to be offered through gene therapy drugs, nano-tech, and other things that take us down the path of human 2.0.

The third thing that we have to mention that needs to happen is that these human 2.0 solutions need to be offered as solutions to the problems listed above rather than explaining to people that they are being changed. Further, censorship on the topic must occur because the science, technology, law, and ethics simply have not been developed enough for real steps towards transhumanism to be taken responsibly and if people realize what is happening they will reject it.

This third part is truly unfortunate. The rush towards transhumanism has the potential to upset people enough that they reject it outright and so any useful parts of the concept are likely to be rejected out of hand. For example, if people find out that a brain implant that can be used to allow a blind person to see is also being used to read thoughts/invade privacy then that will destroy all public faith in that sort of tech. People are already rightly skeptical of gene therapies and that skepticism is going to grow dramatically as people realize the depth of the damage resulting from the COVID jabs.

At this point transhumanism is an immature concept that people do not understand and the law is completely unprepared to handle. It is beyond irresponsible that so many wealthy entities are pushing so hard behind curtains and seem to be using it for nefarious purposes. I believe there are a lot of good people working on these same concepts with good intentions, but unless we start talking about this a human race, we are literally running the risk of extinction if we do this wrong without anyone even realizing what is happening. I’m pretty sure that’s unethical.

Share

I spent some time working with my friend Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and several others and have a COVID jab detox I like. Please consider using Touchstone Essentials body detox products (their link is here: https://renz.thegoodinside.com - make sure you check out Pure Body Extra, Green Energy, Boost Focus Fuel & Gluco-Control along with the other detox products) along with Cardio Miracle (their link is here: https://tomrenz.cardiomiraclehealth.com). Together these products may help with the spike proteins, the heavy metals (maybe the rumored nanotech), and your circulatory system.

Also please support our work by subscribing here, shopping at www.TomRenz.com, and donating at www.GiveSendGo/RenzLaw.

Leave a comment