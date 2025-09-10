The MAHA Report and Strategy, spanning 73 and 20 pages respectively, reveal a stark reality: the United States spends $10,000 to $12,000 per capita on healthcare, dwarfing other developed nations, yet life expectancy languishes below 80 years, while peer countries exceed this threshold with far lower costs. This discrepancy reflects a system prioritizing profits for Big Pharma and Big Agriculture over public health. The report identifies poor diet, chemical exposure, sedentary lifestyles, and over-medicalization as drivers of chronic childhood diseases. The strategy proposes sweeping reforms, including stricter pesticide regulations, enhanced water quality standards, and revisions to the generally regarded as safe (GRAS) designation process, which currently allows untested chemicals into food with minimal oversight. Additional measures target agency capture, conflicts of interest, direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising, and the integration of nutrition education into medical school curricula.

The report notes that in 1986, children received three vaccine injections in their first year; today, that number is 29, none subjected to comprehensive studies evaluating their combined effects. The MAHA Report demands gold-standard clinical trials with true placebos, larger sample sizes, and extended follow-up periods, exposing the current childhood vaccine schedule’s reliance on deficient studies lacking inert placebo controls and adequate safety monitoring. Having reviewed every vaccine on the CDC schedule, I believe unequivocally that none meets gold-standard criteria for safety or efficacy. The report’s acknowledgment of vaccine injuries and commitment to investigating autism’s roots, likely tied to vaccine components such as aluminum and mercury, represents a historic shift, but it underestimates the pervasive harm caused by these poisons.

The deception within the HHS, highlighted by Deborah Birx’s who admitted to misrepresenting COVID vaccine efficacy, claiming it was only studied for preventing severe disease in individuals over 75, not for stopping transmission, contradicting public mandates for universal vaccination. This admission, coupled with the absence of robust data on vaccine safety, underscores a pattern of deliberate falsehoods perpetuated by HHS officials. The 14-day exemption for COVID vaccine injuries, where adverse events within two weeks of vaccination were dismissed as coincidental, exemplifies this corruption. I want an immediate moratorium on all vaccines until replicable, peer-reviewed studies confirm their safety and efficacy, a stance supported by the MAHA Report’s call for transparent science.

The administration’s contradictions further undermine public trust. Trump’s recent skepticism of Operation Warp Speed, is nullified by his hosting of Bill Gates, a move I condemn as a betrayal of the MAHA agenda, likely influenced by advisors prioritizing pharmaceutical interests. The MAHA Strategy’s proposals to ensure medical freedom and eliminate vaccine mandates are promising, but the involvement of the White House Domestic Policy Council in vaccine frameworks risks further politicizing of science. Implementation remains the critical hurdle, as industry pushback, such as Congress’s efforts to grant pesticide manufacturers immunity akin to vaccine protections.

The MAHA Report’s release, is a call for accountability and offers hope for systemic reform, but its success hinges on rigorous execution untainted by industry influence. I urge you to review the report at whitehouse.gov/MAHA, and demand transparency from a health system that has long prioritized profit over human lives.

Why Science, Not Policy, Should Guide Vaccines Now, first of all, you see that you've already got an issue here. The White House Domestic Policy Council and HHS. Why does the White House Domestic Policy Council have a damn thing to do with this? There is no reason. This should be entirely done based on science. We don't care about your policy. We need this based on the science. Your policy should be created once the science is done. We don't really need policy input. If the science shows that the vaccines are more dangerous than they are helpful, you take them off the market. And if they're more helpful than dangerous, then you decide, is it close? Or are they way more helpful than dangerous? If they're way more helpful than dangerous, you put them on the market, you give them the proper informed consent, and you go. If it's close, then you give all the informed consent and let people make a decision whether they want to roll the dice. But you never have mandates. Now, here's how they're going to do this. They want to ensure America has the best childhood vaccine schedule. Okay, now we're going to have to see how that plays out, right? Because the best childhood vaccine schedule would be no vaccines. Right now, I don't think there's a single vaccine on the market that's been proven safe or effective. And I personally think there should be a moratorium on selling any vaccines until such time as there are proper studies demonstrating safety and efficacy that are replicable and reproducible, that are peer reviewed properly and that are good studies. Right now, none, none.

Renz Lawfare