The White House’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) Commission, chaired by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has delivered a searing indictment of the current state of American children’s health. The findings, backed by a broad coalition of federal agencies, are not just alarming—they are a call to arms for anyone concerned about the future of the nation.

Statistics:

- Over 40% of the nearly 73 million American children now suffer from at least one chronic health condition, ranging from asthma and allergies to obesity, autoimmune diseases, and behavioral disorders[4][13].

- Childhood obesity has exploded by more than 270% since the 1970s, with more than one in five children over age six now classified as obese[4][9].

- Autism spectrum disorder rates have soared, affecting 1 in 31 children, while childhood cancer has risen an astonishing 40% since 1975[3][4][11].

- Mental health is in crisis: 1 in 4 teenage girls experienced a major depressive episode in 2022, and suicide has become the second leading cause of death among teens[3][4].

- More than 75% of Americans aged 17 to 24 are ineligible for military service, primarily due to obesity, poor physical fitness, or mental health challenges—a direct threat to national security[4][13].

Root Causes and Systemic Failures:

The MAHA report lays the blame on four primary drivers:

- **Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs):** Nearly 70% of children’s caloric intake now comes from UPFs high in added sugars, refined grains, and synthetic additives, fueling the epidemics of obesity, diabetes, and nutritional deficiencies[1][3][9].

- **Chemical Exposure:** Children are exposed to more than 40,000 chemicals through food, water, and air—often during critical developmental windows—while regulatory systems fail to assess the combined risks[3][4][13].

- **Sedentary Lifestyles:** Children average nine hours of nonschool screen time daily, contributing to physical inactivity, chronic stress, poor sleep, and spiraling mental health problems[3].

- **Overmedicalization:** The report blasts the “excessive medical intervention” of American children, including the overuse of prescription drugs and an ever-expanding vaccine schedule, warning that these practices may be exacerbating chronic illness[1][9][11].

Corporate Capture and Conflicts of Interest:

MAHA does not mince words about the influence of powerful interests: it accuses the food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries of “corporate capture” of regulatory agencies, leading to policies that favor profits over children’s health[2][5][9]. It calls out government programs, including SNAP and the National School Lunch Program, for fueling the overconsumption of UPFs[1].

A Radical Consensus:

The commission’s message is unambiguous: “Today’s children are the sickest generation in American history in terms of chronic disease, and these preventable trends continue to worsen each year, posing a threat to our nation’s health, economy, and military readiness”[13]. The report demands a “whole-of-government” response, prioritizing prevention, food quality, environmental safety, and independent science free from industry interference[3][9].

The Omission of mRNA COVID Vaccines: A Critical Failure in Transparency

Despite its bold stance on overmedicalization and vaccine safety, the MAHA report fails to address what may be the most consequential pharmaceutical intervention of the modern era: the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. This omission is indefensible given the mounting evidence and widespread public concern over their safety profile.

Documented and Emerging Harms:

- **Heart Damage:** Myocarditis and pericarditis—potentially life-threatening inflammations of the heart—have been reported at unprecedented rates following mRNA vaccination, especially in young males. These are not rare, isolated cases but a pattern recognized by health authorities and flagged in safety monitoring systems. The CDC has acknowledged a causal association, yet the full long-term impact remains unknown, with some cases resulting in permanent heart damage[6].

- **Blood Clots:** There is a growing body of evidence linking mRNA vaccines to dangerous blood clots, including venous thromboembolism and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Studies are underway to quantify these risks, but the signals are strong enough that some countries have restricted use in younger populations[12]. These vascular complications can be fatal and are especially concerning given the unprecedented scale of mRNA vaccine deployment.

- **Turbo Cancers:** Perhaps most disturbing are the signals suggesting that mRNA vaccines may create a pro-tumorigenic environment, accelerating cancer progression and recurrence—what some have dubbed “turbo cancers.” Peer-reviewed literature details plausible biological mechanisms: spike protein and lipid nanoparticles can persist in the body for weeks or months, disrupt immune surveillance, and interact with tumor suppressor proteins like p53 and BRCA1/2, potentially promoting cancer cell survival, invasion, and metastasis[7]. Reports of aggressive, rapidly progressing cancers post-vaccination are accumulating, yet remain largely ignored by mainstream media and regulatory agencies.

Genetic Contamination and Unprecedented Risks:

- The Florida State Surgeon General has called for an immediate halt to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, citing the presence of nucleic acid contaminants and SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA in Pfizer and Moderna products. These genetic elements, combined with lipid nanoparticles, pose a real risk of DNA integration into human cells—a scenario with potentially catastrophic consequences for genomic stability and cancer risk[8].

- Unlike any previous vaccine, mRNA shots deliver genetic instructions via lipid nanoparticles that accumulate in organs and tissues throughout the body, including the ovaries, liver, and spleen. This systemic distribution is untested and unmonitored at scale, raising profound questions about long-term safety[7][8].

Suppression of Dissent and Data:

- Whistleblowers, independent researchers, and attorneys like myself have documented a pattern of data suppression, regulatory capture, and intimidation of scientists who raise concerns about mRNA vaccine harms. Our investigations, shared on X (@renztom) and tomrenz.substack.com, detail how adverse event reports are ignored or dismissed, and how the pharmaceutical industry wields outsized influence over both public health agencies and the media.

A Betrayal of Public Trust:

The MAHA report’s failure to address these issues is not a mere oversight—it is a betrayal of the commission’s stated mission to “follow the truth wherever it leads, uphold rigorous science, and drive bold policies that put the health, development, and future of every child first”[3]. The American people deserve a transparent, fearless investigation into the risks posed by mRNA vaccines, especially as evidence accumulates of harm on a scale never before seen with any medical product.

Conclusion:

The MAHA report is right to demand urgent action against the corporate-driven epidemics of chronic disease, chemical exposure, and overmedicalization. But its silence on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines—amid overwhelming evidence of heart damage, blood clots, and turbo cancers—undermines its credibility and leaves a gaping hole in its vision for a healthier America. Only by confronting these uncomfortable truths can we hope to restore integrity to public health and protect future generations from preventable harm.

