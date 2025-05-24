Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob's avatar
Bob
9h

Mr Renz,

Off topic but it was discovered that Biden's Department of Energy stole 90+ billions. These were so called loans to phantom companies.

It is also a fact that Bill Gates and George Soros did not use their own money to corrupt health authorities. They laundered tax dollars thru USAID, then thru NGOs. All of our money they stole went to damage our health, traffic children, and corrupt our Institutions.

Ron Johnson's hearings destroyed the MRNA narrative. It's so bad that it will take generations to recover and find justice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tom Renz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture