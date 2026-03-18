The MAGA War & Staying Healthy During The War On MAHA

There is a real fracture opening up on the freedom side right now, and I am not going to pretend otherwise. A lot of people want us to shut up, salute, and go along with whatever this administration does, even when it drifts away from the principles that got it elected in the first place. I do not play that game. I supported President Trump because I believed in America First, ending foreign wars, making this country healthy again, and standing on principle. I did not support a program of endless excuses, more foreign entanglements, more mRNA nonsense, more glyphosate insanity, and more pressure to trust a plan that no one can seem to explain. If that makes some people uncomfortable, then so be it. Truth is still truth, even when it is inconvenient.

A big part of today’s conversation was a reminder that if we are serious about MAHA, then we need to stop waiting for someone else to save us and start taking responsibility for our own homes, our own food, and our own health. Kendra Duquette joined me to talk about the very real danger of AI-driven medicine, transhumanism, wearable surveillance, and the merging of biotechnology with healthcare. This is not science fiction. This is happening now. The push toward precision medicine, internal biosensors, constant monitoring, and a world where the cloud knows more about your body than you do should concern every single person paying attention. Once you surrender that level of control, you do not simply get it back.

We also talked about the practical side of health freedom. That means understanding what real food is, how far we have drifted from it, and why so many families are struggling before they even realize what the problem is. Dr. Darrell Wolfe brought a blunt but important perspective to the discussion. He argued that most people have never really been taught how to live in a way that builds health in the first place. We covered the importance of natural food, local sourcing, community co-ops, reducing processed foods, and getting back to the basics that actually sustain life. Whether you agree with every word or not, the larger point stands: our systems are poisoned, our children are paying for it, and passive living is no longer an option.

I also spent some time talking about the National Health Federation and why their upcoming conference matters. In a time when too many organizations censor truth for political convenience, NHF remains one of the few places where health freedom is still treated like a real principle. That is why I am proud to support the conference and proud to stand with people who are willing to say what needs to be said, even when it cuts against powerful interests. We need more of that, not less.

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