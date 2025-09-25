The Leftist Violence & Embrace Of Islamic Terror Continues

Trump, in epic Trump fashion, shook up the White House Presidential Walk of Fame by swapping Biden’s portrait for… wait for it… an auto pen! Yeah, a half-scribbled Biden signature now hangs where Joe’s mug used to be. I’m still chuckling, pure gold! But while we’re laughing, the left’s out here stirring up trouble, with their hate-filled rhetoric fueling violence like the latest shooting by some unhinged leftist, Joshua Jan, who targeted an ICE facility. Three detainees dead, and this clown wrote anti-ICE messages on his bullets. Can you believe this garbage?

We kicked things off exposing Big Pharma’s fraud, hiding the vaccine-autism link for years! Trump’s been screaming about this, pointing out how autism rates exploded after the vaccine schedule ballooned in the ‘80s. Yet the media’s obsessed with blaming Tylenol. Tylenol? Really? It’s been around since ‘59, folks, but autism didn’t spike till the Vaccine Act gave Big Pharma a free pass. Fraud? You bet. RICO case? Hell yeah! Why isn’t Pam Bondi prosecuting this? Nine months in, and our AG’s got zero big arrests. I’m calling it: Bondi’s gotta go. We hired Trump to drain the swamp, not to watch his team sit on their hands!

Then there’s the left’s violence problem. Hillary Clinton’s out here blaming “white men” for everything, conveniently ignoring that her party’s the one pushing hate and division. Gavin Newsom’s no better, whining about “authoritarianism” while his rhetoric eggs on nutjobs like Jan, a drugged-up Antifa fanboy who shot up an ICE center. The left’s responsible for 70% of political violence—70%!—with a 1000% spike in attacks on ICE since 2020. Meanwhile, they’re silent on Islamic extremism creeping into our country, with honor killings and female genital mutilation happening right here in the US. I’m all for freedom of religion, but Sharia law? Nope, not in America. Assimilate or get out!

And don’t get me started on the climate change hoax. Trump called out London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, for his global warming nonsense, and I’m with him. CO2’s a measly 3-4% of the greenhouse effect, and their models are pure junk science, same tricks Big Pharma used during COVID. Speaking of Khan, London’s a mess under him: knife crime’s up 40%, sexual violence spiked 25%, and he’s too busy policing “hate speech” to care. This is what the left wants for us, but we’re not having it!

We wrapped with a shoutout to my pal Brianna Morello, who’s dealing with a creepy stalker situation, some guy chased her into her apartment, and the police did nothing. This is what happens when the left’s soft-on-crime policies meet their refusal to call out cultural issues. We gotta stand up, folks! Share this show, subscribe, and let’s keep pushing for truth, freedom, and justice. No mercy, no retreat, only faith!

Rowe Casa Organics

✨ 20% OFF Rowe Casa Organics — Code: RENZ

👉 https://www.rowecasaorganics.com/?sca_ref=9061739.vqB5qTVA8d

🌿 DITCH BIG PHARMA. HEAL GOD’S WAY. 🌿

Your body was designed for natural healing—not endless prescriptions.

That’s why Rowe Casa Organics creates toxin-free remedies that actually work.

From hormone balance and stress relief to sleep, skin, and immune health, every product is handcrafted in small batches with clean, God-given ingredients.

💚 Why Families Love Rowe Casa:

✔️ 100% Natural & Toxin-Free

✔️ Safe for Kids, Mamas & Pets

✔️ Backed by Faith, Truth & Real Results

✔️ Trusted by Midwives & Holistic Experts

💬 Customer Love:

“Rowe Casa has completely changed my home. The sleep roller works better than anything I’ve ever tried—and I can use it on my kids without worry.” — Amanda P.

🌱 Detox your home. Support your body.

Choose remedies you can trust—straight from God’s medicine cabinet.

Renz Law Ethical Lawfare