The Iran War - Why? & MAHA Needs to Support American Ranchers

Today’s discussion focused on a question that deserves serious attention. Iran’s regime has been a destabilizing force in the world for decades, and few people will mourn its passing if that government collapses. The issue is timing and priorities. Why is the United States suddenly moving toward another major foreign conflict right now? War with Iran would be deeply unpopular with many Americans, and even if it ended quickly with a decisive outcome, it is difficult to see how that helps the country politically or economically heading into the midterms.

At the same time, many Americans are asking another important question. Why can the federal government move mountains when it comes to foreign policy, but struggles to show the same urgency for the MAHA agenda at home? Our ranchers and farmers continue to face enormous pressure from corporate special interests, regulatory overreach, and policies that seem to favor multinational corporations over American producers. Food independence, land stewardship, and the survival of family agriculture should be national priorities. Instead, too often the people who actually produce our food are treated as obstacles by the same bureaucratic class that claims to speak for public health and environmental protection.

