The Guy Who Claims Tampon Tim Told Him To Murder People Goes to Jail - Tampon Tim Not Investigated

Things are a mess. Imagine that with a Republican GOP we still can’t get our DOJ to investigate Tampon Tim’s roll in a murder when the person convicted of the murder was one of Tim’s appointees and literally wrote note stating he did it because Tampon Tim told him to… this is absurd. Cholesterol is trending because people are waking up to the fact that statins are terrible and that cholesterol is actually a necessary thing for life. All I hear about is the SAVE Act but everyone is forgetting that, in addition to the track and trace aspects of the law, the big push right now is because it is attached to the NDAA which merges our military infrastructure with a foreign nation. That’s unconstitutional and absurd. Oh - and don’t worry about accountability anymore. Jim Jordan held hearings and made a referral to the DOJ so I’m sure they will prosecute Jack Smith any minute now… and investigate Tampon Tim…

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